Home ›   India News ›   CBI filed a case again on Yadav Singh, Raids in Delhi, Noida and Ranchi

यादव सिंह पर CBI ने दर्ज किया एक और केस, दिल्ली, नोएडा और रांची के आठ स्थानों पर छापे

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 02:58 AM IST
CBI filed a case again on Yadav Singh, Raids in Delhi, Noida and Ranchi
नोएडा प्राधिकरण के निलंबित चीफ इंजीनियर यादव सिंह के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने शुक्रवार को एक और केस दर्ज किया है। उनके साथ पांच कंपनियों, उनके निदेशकों व ठेकेदारों के खिलाफ भी मामला दर्ज किया गया है। इन पर 116.39 करोड़ रुपये के प्रोजेक्ट को गलत तरीके से दिलाने का आरोप है। सीबीआई प्रवक्ता अभिषेक दयाल ने बताया कि इस मामले में दिल्ली, नोएडा और रांची के आठ स्थानों पर छापा भी मारा गया। 

116.39 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट को गलत तरीके से दिलाने का है मामला

यादव सिंह पर आपराधिक साजिश रचने, पद के दुरुपयोग के अलावा आरोपियों को ठेकेदारों और फर्मों से ठेका दिलाने के नाम पर घूस लेने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया गया है। इस मामले में गुल इंजीनियर्स कंपनी के मालिक जावेद अहमद, एसएमपी टेक्नोलॉजी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के निदेशक साई राजू, मनीष कुमार और प्रेम प्रदीप, अबू इंफ्राकॉन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के निदेशकों कुमार सौरभ, संजय इलेक्ट्रिकल्स के संजय कुमार गुप्ता, शाखंबरी प्रोजेक्ट रांची के संजय कुमार शर्मा के अलावा नोएडा प्राधिकरण के अज्ञात अधिकारी शामिल हैं। 
yadav singh cbi raid delhi noida ranchi

