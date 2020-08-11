Breaking News: असम में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2900 नए मामले, अब तक 151 की मौत

01:42 AM, 11-Aug-2020

केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने बताया कि वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत लगभग 10 लाख लोगों को भारत लाया गया। वहीं 1 लाख 30 हजार दूसरे देश भी गए हैं।

Nearly one million stranded Indians have returned through various modes under #VandeBharatMission and more than 130 thousand have flown to various countries: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (file photo) pic.twitter.com/AlGsoIH903