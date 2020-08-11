Breaking News: असम में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2900 नए मामले, अब तक 151 की मौत

LiveBreaking News: असम में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2900 नए मामले, अब तक 151 की मौत
Puducherry District Magistrate issues order prohibiting the placing of idols at public places, gatherings and public processions to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, in view of COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ID3XiCsJQt— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020
Nearly one million stranded Indians have returned through various modes under #VandeBharatMission and more than 130 thousand have flown to various countries: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (file photo) pic.twitter.com/AlGsoIH903— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020
2,900 #COVID19 cases detected out of 60,425 tests yesterday. Positivity rate is at 4.79%. Total number of cases now at 61,737 including 42,325 discharges, 19,258 active cases and 151 deaths: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/zP9aPt7mgp— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पायलट ने कहा, 'पिछले कुछ समय से कुछ विधायक दिल्ली में थे, कुछ ऐसे मुद्दे थे जिन पर हम प्रकाश डालना चाहते थे, मैंने वह किया। मैं शुरू से कह रहा हूं कि ये सभी चीजें सिद्धांत पर आधारित थीं।'
10 अगस्त 2020