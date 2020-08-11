शहर चुनें
Live

Breaking News: असम में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2900 नए मामले, अब तक 151 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 01:51 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 11 August 2020
Corona in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

लाइव अपडेट

01:51 AM, 11-Aug-2020
पुडुचेरी जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने आदेश दिया कि गणेश चतुर्थी में सार्वजनिक स्थानों, सभाओं और सार्वजनिक जुलूसों में मूर्तियों को रखने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। यह कदम COVID-19 महामारी के मद्देनजर है।
01:42 AM, 11-Aug-2020

वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत लगभग 10 लाख लोग भारत आए

केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने बताया कि वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत लगभग 10 लाख लोगों को भारत लाया गया। वहीं 1 लाख 30 हजार दूसरे देश भी गए हैं।
01:13 AM, 11-Aug-2020

Breaking News: असम में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2900 नए मामले, अब तक 151 की मौत

असम में सोमवार को कोरोना के 2900 नए मामले सामने आने से राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 61,737 हो गई है। इनमें से 42,325 डिस्चार्ज, 19,258 सक्रिय मामले और 151 मौतें शामिल हैं।
coronavirus vaccine covid 19 vaccine
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

