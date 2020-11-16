शहर चुनें
Australian High Commissioner Barry OFarrell meets Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

आस्ट्रेलिया के उच्चायुक्त बैरी ओ फैरेल ने मोहन भागवत से नागपुर में की मुलाकात

पीटीआई, नागपुर Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 12:01 AM IST
आस्ट्रेलिया के उच्चायुक्त बैरी ओ फैरेल और मोहन भागवत
आस्ट्रेलिया के उच्चायुक्त बैरी ओ फैरेल और मोहन भागवत - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
भारत में आस्ट्रेलिया के उच्चायुक्त बैरी ओ फैरेल ने रविवार को राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से नागपुर में मुलाकात कर एक बैठक की। यह बैठक शहर के महल क्षेत्र स्थित आरएसएस मुख्यालय में हुई। बैरी ओ फैरेल ने बैठक के बारे में ट्वीट किया।
फैरेल ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘आरएसएस कोविड-19 के दौरान समुदाय की सक्रिय तौर पर मदद कर रहा है। मैंने सर संघचालक डॉ. मोहन भागवत से मुलाकात की, जिन्होंने उन राहत कदमों के बारे में जानकारी साझा की जो संगठन ने इस चुनौतीपूर्ण समय में पूरे भारत में उठाये हैं।’
 
इसके साथ ही उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में संघ मुख्यालय के अपने दौरे और भागवत से अपनी मुलाकात की कुछ तस्वीरें भी पोस्ट की।
india news maharashtra covid-19 coronavirus corona pandemic meeting barry o'farrell rss chief mohan bhagwat

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.





