There is no FIR concerning a scheduled crime by CBI or any agency. I anticipated they'll search premises in Chennai again but in a comedy of errors they came to Jor Bagh (in Delhi) & officers told me that they thought Karti is an occupant of this house but he is not-P.Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/Nh6K9TNgG5— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018
#FLASH ED raids being conducted at Karti Chidambaram's premises in Delhi and Chennai over INX Media Case. pic.twitter.com/5CUKBdLpDa— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018
जो जज एक समय में खुद चेलमेश्वर से दो साल जूनियर रहे हों वो आखिर किस सिद्धांत से अब उन्हीं के सीनियर हैं?
13 जनवरी 2018
