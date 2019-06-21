शहर चुनें

4 dead & 4 injured after a lorry hit an auto near MITS Engineering College in Chilkur Telangana

तेलंगाना में लॉरी और ऑटो की टक्कर में चार लोगों की मौत, 4 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूर्यापेट Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 10:52 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना में एक भीषण सड़क हादसा हुआ है। सूर्यापेट जिले के चिलकुर में एमआईटीएस इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के पास एक लॉरी ने एक ऑटो को टक्कर मार दी। इस दुर्घटना में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि चार लोग घायल हैं। घायलों को पास के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उनकी हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। 
road accident 4 dead 4 injured lorry hit auto mits engineering college chilkur telangana
