आंध्र प्रदेशः दूध डेयरी में अमोनिया गैस लीक, 12 लोग हुए बेहोश

12 persons lost consciousness after ammonia gas leaked at a milk dairy at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal. They have been taken to hospital. All are safe & out of danger. The gas has been contained at the dairy: Putalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/41CTTdrDNc— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020
