Home ›   India News ›   12 persons lost consciousness after ammonia gas leaked at a milk dairy at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal

आंध्र प्रदेशः दूध डेयरी में अमोनिया गैस लीक, 12 लोग हुए बेहोश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्तूर Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 10:52 PM IST
- - फोटो : ANI

आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर जिला अंतर्गत पुतलापट्टु मंडल के बंदापल्ली के एक दूध डेयरी में अमोनिया गैस लीक होने की वजह से 12 लोग बेहोश हो गए। सभी को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि सभी सुरक्षित और खतरे से बाहर हैं। इस बात की जानकारी पुतलापट्टु  के सब इंस्पेक्टर ने दी।
मालूम हो कि इससे पहले विशाखापट्टनम एलजी पॉलिमर यूनिट से स्टायरीन गैस का रिसाव हुआ था, जिसमें करीब 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी और एक हजार से ज्यादा लोग बीमार पड़ गए थे। पिछले कई दिनों में आध्र प्रदेश के अलग-अलग शहरों से गैस लीक घटनाओं की कई खबरें सामने आई हैं।
ammonia gas leaked milk dairy bandapalli in putalapattu mandal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

