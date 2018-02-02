अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Una ›   ट्रक यूनियन के अध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति पर विवाद

Shimla Bureau Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 06:08 PM IST
टाहलीवाल (ऊना)। बीत ट्रक यूनियन टाहलीवाल में शुक्रवार को ट्रक ऑपरेटरों की एक बैठक की गई। इस बैठक में जसविंद्र सिंह बिंदू को बीत ट्रक यूनियन टाहलीवाल का नया अध्यक्ष चुना गया। साथ ही कार्यकारिणी गठित करने का अधिकार यूनियन के नव नियुक्त अध्यक्ष को दिया गया। दूसरी ओर बीत ट्रक यूनियन टाहलीवाल के अध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति विवादों में आ गई है। ट्रक यूनियन के एक गुट के निजी ऑपरेटरों ने यूनियन अध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति को अमान्य बताया है। ट्रक यूनियन के मौजूदा प्रधान सतीश बिट्टू ने बताया कि शनिवार को ट्रक यूनियन टाहलीवाल में निजी ऑपरेटरों की एक मीटिंग रखी गई है। इसमें पूरी कार्रवाई के साथ यूनियन अध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। इस मौके पर नाथ सिंह, अवतार सिंह, विपिन कुमार, दविंद्र, कुलदीप सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, हरदीप कुमार, अशोक राणा, सतनाम, मनोहर लाल, सुभाष चंद, शशि पाल, जगतार, रामपाल, राम सिंह मौजूद थे।

