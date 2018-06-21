शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Una ›   बनगढ़ की पहाड़ी पर हुआ अनुलोम विलोम

बनगढ़ की पहाड़ी पर हुआ अनुलोम विलोम

Shimla Bureau Updated Thu, 21 Jun 2018 05:24 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बनगढ़ की पहाड़ी पर किया अनुलोम-विलोम
तनाव को दूर करके मन को शांति देता है योगाभ्यास : राणा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मैहतपुर (ऊना)। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर वीरवार को बनगढ़ की पहाड़ी पर प्रथम भारत आरक्षित वाहिनी के अधिकारियों और जवानों ने योग क्रियाएं कर दिवस मनाया। योगाचार्य संजय भाटिया और शीला देवी ने पुलिस जवानों को योग क्रियाओं से अवगत करवाया और अनुलोम-विलोम, कपाल भाती, भ्रामरी, हलासन, ताड़ासन, अर्ध चंद्रासन, मकर, भुजंगासन, बाल आसन करवाई और उनके महत्व को समझाया। वाहिनी के समादेशक एसआर राणा ने कहा कि आज योग को समूचे विश्व में मान्यता मिली है। आज ही के दिन एक साथ संयुक्त राष्ट्र संगठन के 175 देशों ने योग के महत्व को समझकर इसे अपनाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि योग न केवल तनाव को दूर करता है बल्कि मन-मस्तिष्क को शांति प्रदान करने में सहायक बनता है। समादेशक ने कहा कि हमें अपनी दिनचर्या में योग को अवश्य शामिल करना चाहिए। उपसमादेशक विनोद धीमान, सहायक समादेशक विनोद कुमार सहित वाहिनी अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों ने एक साथ योग किया।
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। FamilyShaadi.com. आज ही रजिस्टर करें।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

स्वरा भास्कर
Bollywood

मास्टरबेशन सीन के बाद स्वरा का 'यौन इच्छा' पर बड़ा बयान, कहा '...यह इस देश की संस्कृति है'

21 जून 2018

China's youngest yoga teacher
Weird Stories

मिलिए चीन के बाबा रामदेव से, सात साल की उम्र में योग से कर रहा 10 लाख की कमाई

21 जून 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

VIDEO: बीच सड़क रोमांटिक होकर सोनम ने कहा 'दिल अभी भरा नहीं...', पति ने फौरन कर डाला यह काम

21 जून 2018

Ravi Dubey
Television

फिल्मों की सुपरहिट हीरोइन है बीवी, खुद नहीं मिला काम, तो इस टीवी एक्टर ने दे डाला ऐसा बयान

21 जून 2018

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस के साथ रणबीर को रंगे हाथों पकड़ने के बाद दीपिका का हुआ था ये हाल, दूसरा मौका देकर पछताई थीं

21 जून 2018

sanju
Bollywood

'संजू' का ये सीन था रणबीर कपूर के लिए सबसे मुश्किल, शूट के दौरान ऐसी हो गई थी हालत

21 जून 2018

shahrukh khan
Bollywood

दो-दो हीरोइनों ने साथ काम करने से किया इंकार, तो शाहरुख ने छोड़ी फिल्म, इस एक्टर ने लपकी

21 जून 2018

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 10 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से रिश्ते की बात खुलेआम की कबूल, सबूत भी देख लीजिए

21 जून 2018

Sachin Atulkar
Weird Stories

हैंडसम पुलिसवाले के लिए 27 साल की महिला ने किया ये काम, जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

21 जून 2018

अमरीश पुरी
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के खूंखार विलेन अमरीश पुरी की बेटी है बेहद खूबसूरत, फिल्मों से दूर इस फील्ड की है 'रानी'

21 जून 2018

Most Read

जज शिवपाल सिंह के पुश्तैनी घर में चोरी
Kanpur

लालू यादव को सजा सुनाने वाले जज शिवपाल सिंह के पुश्तैनी घर में चोरी

लालू प्रसाद यादव को सजा सुनाने वाले जज शिवपाल सिंह के पुश्तैनी घर में गुरुवार रात चोरी हो गई। चोरों ने घर का दरवाजा तोड़कर अलमारी और बक्से से कपड़ों समेत लाखों के जेवरात चुरा ले गए।

21 जून 2018

विकास मिश्रा
Lucknow

पासपोर्ट अधिकारी ने दी सफाई, तन्वी के निकाहनामे में दर्ज है मुस्लिम नाम

21 जून 2018

आरोपी रमेश शाह
Lucknow

एटीएस की पूछताछ में रमेश ने उगला राज, यूं पहुंच रहा कश्मीर के पत्थरबाजों तक पैसा

21 जून 2018

Graso Global Launches Nanhe Sapne- Fun with Learning Magazine for Kids

ग्रासो ग्लोबल ने पेश की खास बाल मैगजीन, दिल्ली के उपमुख्यंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने की शिरकत

21 जून 2018

कोआपरेटिव बैंक में किसानो की भीड जुटी
Meerut

कोआपरेटिव बैंक में किसानो की भीड जुटी

21 जून 2018

encounter between army and Naxalite in nagaland one army personals martyred
Dehradun

नक्सलियों से हुई मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुआ 'देवभूमि' का एक और जवान

21 जून 2018

योग करते सुशील मोदी, रविशंकर प्रसाद और रामकृपाल यादव
Bihar

बिहार : योग दिवस पर एनडीए में दरार, जदयू ने कार्यक्रम से किया किनारा

21 जून 2018

12 dead in same family in Greater Road accident in Morena madhya pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

मुरैना में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली की जीप से भिड़ंत, 15 मरे 8 घायल

21 जून 2018

नगर निगम ने सील किए दो आरओ प्लांट-Ghaziabad city
Ghaziabad

नगर निगम ने सील किए दो आरओ प्लांट-Ghaziabad city

21 जून 2018

अजय सिंह
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : पूर्व सीएम अर्जुन सिंह के बेटे ने की अपनी मां से भावनात्मक अपील

21 जून 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: हिमाचल के ऊना में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रक ने सास-बहू को रौंदा

हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना में गुरुवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। इस हादसे में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि एक अन्य महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। ये दोनों महिलाएं सास-बहू बताई जा रही हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

18 मई 2018

राइजिंग मलंग 3:02

राइजिंग मलंग ने हिमाचल की वादियों में घोला सूफी रंग

17 मई 2018

म्यूजिक 3:21

हिमाचल की फिजा में घुले सूफी तराने

17 मई 2018

ऊना एक्सीडेंट 0:47

VIDEO: बच्ची को 10 मीटर तक घसीटती ले गई बस

8 मई 2018

UNA 0:56

दर्दनाक: श्रद्धालुओं से भरी कार पलटी 6 की मौत, 10 घायल

1 मई 2018

Recommended

HEADLINES 7 PM
News Headlines

सीएम योगी का ‘योग अंदाज’ समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

21 जून 2018

Karnataka government stuck in controversy due to special demand of food minister
India News

खाद्य मंत्री के खास कार मांगने से विवाद में फंसी कर्नाटक सरकार, 'ऐसे कौन मंत्री मानेगा'

21 जून 2018

chetan and mamta
Weird Stories

महंगी कार में नहीं कुछ इस अंदाज में ये शख्स लेकर आया अपनी दुल्हनियां, आंखें फाड़कर देखने लगे लोग

21 जून 2018

Indian cricketers are not getting retainership fees from bcci
Cricket News

भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स को 3 महीने से नहीं मिला बढ़ा हुआ वेतन, जानिए इसके पीछे का कारण

21 जून 2018

जज शिवपाल सिंह के पुश्तैनी घर में चोरी
Kanpur

लालू यादव को सजा सुनाने वाले जज शिवपाल सिंह के पुश्तैनी घर में चोरी

21 जून 2018

International yoga day 2018: modi cabinet ministers doing different aasan
India News

पूरे देश में योग की धूम, तस्वीरों में देखिए स्मृति से लेकर मोदी के मंत्रियों के एक से बढ़कर एक आसन

21 जून 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.