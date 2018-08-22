शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Solan ›   जिला व राज्यस्तरीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में बदलाव

जिला व राज्यस्तरीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में बदलाव

Shimla Bureau Updated Wed, 22 Aug 2018 04:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
छात्राओं की अंडर-14 जिला स्तरीय खेलें एक से पांच सितंबर तक अर्की में
छात्रों की जिला स्तरीय प्रतियोगिताएं ब्वॉयज स्कूल कुनिहार में आठ से 11 सितंबर तक
खेल कैलेंडर में बदलाव; करसोग में माइनर, किन्नौर में होंगी मेजर गेम्स
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
अर्की (सोलन)। प्रारंभिक उपनिदेशक कार्यालय ने खेल कैलेंडर में बदलाव किया है। जिला सोलन हिमाचल क्रीड़ा संघ प्रभारी भारत भूषण भारद्वाज ने बताया कि 4 से 14 वर्ष की छात्राओं की जिला स्तरीय खेल प्रतियोगिता अब एक सितंबर से पांच सितंबर तक राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला अर्की में खेली जाएंगी। छात्रों की जिला स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में भी फेरबदल किया गया है। अब यह जिला स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता राज्य के छात्र वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला कुनिहार में आठ सितंबर से 11 सितंबर तक आयोजित होंगी। छात्राओं की राज्य स्तरीय माइनर व मेजर प्रतियोगिता 14 से 17 सितंबर तक करसोग जिला मंडी में होगी। छात्रों की मेजर खेलों की राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में भी बदलाव किया गया है। यह प्रतियोगिता 24 से 27 सितंबर तक कल्पा जिला किन्नौर में होगी। बाकी तिथियों में कोई भी बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।

Recommended

रक्षाबंधन पर सजे बाजार
Dehradun

रक्षाबंधन 2018: बहनें राशि के अनुसार भाई को बांधेंगी इन रंगों की राखी तो होगा शुभ

22 अगस्त 2018

Imran Khan first statement to India on differences after become Prime Minister
Pakistan

कश्मीर विवाद को लेकर भारत पर आया इमरान सरकार का पहला बयान

22 अगस्त 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने दोस्त के निधन के बाद उसकी बेटी को बनाया बहन, शादी में कन्यादान तक किया लेकिन...

22 अगस्त 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

केरल बाढ़: इस एक्टर की दरियादिली के आगे अमिताभ, शाहरुख फेल, दान कर दिए 1 करोड़ रुपये

22 अगस्त 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

प्रियंका की शादी पर पहली बार आया मां का बयान, बेटी से 11 साल छोटे दामाद के बारे में बताई ये बातें

22 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood celebs and their love for super expensive watches
Fashion

2 करोड़ की घड़ी पहनता है बॉलीवुड का ये एक्टर, पूरी दुनिया में सिर्फ 15 लोगों के पास हैं ये बेशकीमती चीज

22 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

दिल्ली में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को संबोधित करते हुए अनिल शर्मा
Bollywood

जिस डायरेक्टर ने सनी देयोल के साथ मचाया था 'गदर', अब उसी ने बेटे को बनाया 'जीनियस'

22 अगस्त 2018

क्रिकेटर हरभजन सिंह ने यह फोटो शेयर की है
Weird Stories

11 पुरानी है दादी-पोती की यह वायरल तस्वीर, पूरा सच पक्का नहीं जानते होंगे आप

22 अगस्त 2018

Roy Rotz
Weird Stories

दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के दौरान खो गया था बटुआ, 77 साल बाद ऐसे मिला वापस

22 अगस्त 2018

रणबीर कपूर
Bollywood

आलिया और रणबीर के रिश्ते को नहीं पचा पा रहा ये एक्टर, अब बुलाने पर भी पार्टी में नहीं आते

22 अगस्त 2018

Know why Bollywood actress like disha patani are very fond of cupping therapy
Fitness

उर्वशी रौतेला से लेकर दिशा पाटनी तक क्यों बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस लेती हैंं ये थेरेपी, जानें 5 बड़ी बातें

22 अगस्त 2018

teeth
Home Remedies

चुटकियों में दांतों के पीलेपन को दूर कर देगा यह घरेलू नुस्खा, आज ही करें ट्राई

22 अगस्त 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के साथ क्या चल रहा है? आखिरकार रणबीर कपूर ने सबके सामने बताया अपना हाल-ए-दिल

22 अगस्त 2018

Funny photo
Humour

आंखों को अटपटी लेकिन दिमाग को चटपटी लगेंगी ये 17 तस्वीरें, दिमाग किनारे रख कर देखें

22 अगस्त 2018

Drawing
Supernatural Stories

3 साल की बच्ची ने बनाई दोस्त की तस्वीर, जब जानेंगे उसकी सच्चाई तो छूट जाएंगे पसीने

22 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood celebs and their love for super expensive watches
Fashion

2 करोड़ की घड़ी पहनता है बॉलीवुड का ये एक्टर, पूरी दुनिया में सिर्फ 15 लोगों के पास हैं ये बेशकीमती चीज

22 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

खंडहर की सफाई देख रो पड़ी अटल जी की मुनिया
Agra

ऐसा क्या हुआ जब अटल जी के नातिन मुनिया के छलक पड़े आंसू

आगरा जिले के बटेश्वर में अटल जी के घर के स्थान पर अब स्मारक बनेगा। वहां खडे़ बबूल आदि की सफाई की जा रही है। मंगलवार को घर आंगन के स्थान से कटते जंगली बबूल को देखकर अटल जी नातिन मुनियां की आंखें छलक पड़ी।

22 अगस्त 2018

क्राइम
Agra

सिरफिरे की धमकी, लड़की मोबाइल पर करे बात, जब लड़की ने छोड़ा स्कूल तब दादी पहुंची थाने

22 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Agra

एक बाइक में चार लोगों थे सवार, सड़क में मचा कोहराम, मां-बेटी की मौत

22 अगस्त 2018

झासा बैठक
Jharkhand

हजारीबाग: महिला अधिकारी ने सीनियर पर लगाया शोषण का आरोप,चिट्ठी हुई वायरल 

22 अगस्त 2018

वेतन वृद्धि मामला न सुलझाने पर करेंगे घेराव
Kullu

वेतन वृद्धि मामला न सुलझाने पर करेंगे घेराव

22 अगस्त 2018

Father murder in protest against molestation of daughter in meerut, accused arrested
Meerut

यूपी: बेटी से छेड़छाड़ के विरोध में पिता का कत्ल, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

22 अगस्त 2018

दूरदर्शन भवन
Delhi NCR

दूरदर्शन भवन के एसी प्लांट में लगी आग बुझाई गई, आठ फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर

22 अगस्त 2018

सास कमला मौर्या ने बताई अपनी अभिलाषा
Agra

सास ने देखा था सपना, जो बेबी के गवर्नर बनने के बाद हुआ पूरा

22 अगस्त 2018

शबीर अहमद भट्ट
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने की भाजपा कार्यकर्ता शबीर अहमद की हत्या

22 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को महज 7 घंटे में सजा

22 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: सनकी आशिक का खूनी इंतकाम, प्यार में धोखे की खौफनाक कहानी

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन के बरोटीवाला से एक खौफनाक वारदात सामने आई है। यहां के हिल व्यू अपार्टमेंट में अपनी दोस्त के साथ रह रही युवती की सनकी आशिक ने गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपी को युवती पर धोखा देने का शक था।

18 मई 2018

अर्की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट 6:36

बीजेपी के इस दांव से खतरे में पड़ी कांग्रेस की सुरक्षित सीट सोलन

7 नवंबर 2017

पीएम मोदी 3:06

एक बार फिर हिमाचल में पीएम मोदी,साथ होंगी ये स्टार कैंपेनर

4 नवंबर 2017

महासंग्राम 3:00

सिर्फ 3 मिनट में देखिए सोलन जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास

4 नवंबर 2017

शिक्षा की धज्जियां 01:38

हिमाचल में सीएम के सामने स्कूली बच्चों से ये करवा दिया

10 सितंबर 2017

Related

फोरलेन पर 1250 पेड़ों की बलि, एनएचएआई ने शुरू किया कटान
Solan

फोरलेन पर 1250 पेड़ों की बलि, एनएचएआई ने शुरू किया कटान

22 अगस्त 2018

पहाड़गंज में आग से महिला को बचाती पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः 4 मंजिला इमारत में भीषण आग, जान पर खेलकर पुलिस ने महिला को बचाया, एक शख्स कूदा

22 अगस्त 2018

पीयू। गोयल
Dehradun

खुशखबरी: 25 अगस्त को चलेगी नैनी-दून एक्सप्रेस, रेल मंत्री करेंगे शुभारंभ 

22 अगस्त 2018

मंदसौर की एक विशेष अदालत ने रेप के आरोपी को फांसी की सजा सुनाई
Madhya Pradesh

मंदसौर गैंगरेप कांड : 56 दिन के भीतर दोनों दोषियों को कोर्ट ने सुनाई फांसी की सजा

22 अगस्त 2018

मुजफ्फरपुर केस
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम केस: कांग्रेस ने सीबीआई एसपी के तबादले पर उठाये सवाल

22 अगस्त 2018

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का अस्थि कलश
Agra

मथुरा में 24 को आएगी अटल जी की अस्थि कलश यात्रा

22 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.