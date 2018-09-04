शहर चुनें

Hindi News › Himachal Pradesh › Hamirpur (Himachal) › ढयुंगली गांव में बारिश की भेंट चढ़ा रिहायशी मकान

ढयुंगली गांव में बारिश की भेंट चढ़ा रिहायशी मकान

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 04 Sep 2018 05:28 PM IST
ढयुंगली गांव में बारिश से ढह गया रिहायशी मकान
मालिक को दो लाख रुपये से अधिक का नुकसान
परिजनों ने प्रशासन से लगाई मदद की गुहार
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
भोरंज (हमीरपुर)। उपमंडल भोरंज के अंतर्गत पड़ती ग्राम पंचायत कक्कड़ के ढयुंगली गांव में बारिश के कारण एक स्लेटपोश मकान जमींदोज हो गया है। मकान ढह जाने से परिवार को दो लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ हैं। हालांकि मकान गिरने से जानी कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ है।
परिजनों ने प्रशासन से मदद की गुहार लगाई है। सोमवार रात जगदीश चंद पुत्र छांगा राम का दो कमरों वाला स्लेटपोश रिहायशी मकान बारिश के कारण ढह गया। जगदीश चंद ने कहा कि मकान में दो दिन पहले ही दरारें आ गई थीं। दरारें आने पर मकान को खाली कर दिया गया था। इसकी सूचना पंचायत प्रधान और हलका पटवारी को दी गई। इस पर पंचायत प्रधान और हलका पटवारी ने मौका देखा। जगदीश चंद गरीब परिवार से संबंध रखता है। इस घटना में उसका लगभग दो लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है। मकान के सभी स्लेट टूट गए हैं। इस संबंध में पटवारी हरीचंद ने कहा कि नुकसान की रिपोर्ट तैयार की जा रही है।

