Shimla Bureau Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 11:25 PM IST
सुजानपुर(हमीरपुर)। राष्ट्र स्तरीय होली मेले की दूसरी सांस्कृतिक संध्या हिमाचल के कलाकारों के नाम रही। दिन में होली मेला कमेटी द्वारा आयोजित विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों के बाद शाम को सांस्कृतिक संध्या का आयोजन किया गया। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री विपिन परमार ने दूसरी सांस्कृतिक संध्या का शुभारंभ किया।
इस मौके पर नाटी किंग ठाकुर दास राठी ने स्वयं लिखित संभावित गीतों जिसमें गिनीज बुक में दर्ज प्राइड आफ कुल्लू का थीम सांग बेटी है अनमोल..., हो बांकी चंद्रा..., हवा लागी चडीगढ़ा री..., नीरू चली घूमदी..., शालू रे क्वाटरा..., हो सुमित्रा..., भाई री सालीऐ दे दे मोबाइल नंबर...,नीली नीली अखिए काजलू लाए..., मेरी श्रीदेवीऐ कौखे चली तू..., सामने तो आजा मेरी झूमके वाली...,पार्टी टाइम...,कदी बोलदी नो नो कदी बोलदी यस..., झूमके नाचो रे... के अतिरिक्त और भी नॉनस्टाप गीत गाकर दर्शकों का मनोरंजन किया। इसके अलावा संजीव दीक्षित, धीरज शर्मा, कुमार साहिल और नरेंद्र ठाकुर ने भी अपनी लोक प्रस्तुतियों से दर्शकों को झूमने पर मजबूर कर दिया। सुजानपुर के चौगान में चल रहे राष्ट्र स्तरीय होली मेले में दर्शकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।

 

