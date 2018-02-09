अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Chamba ›   रावमापा करियां के छात्रों ने किया चंबा अस्पताल का भ्रमण

रावमापा करियां के छात्रों ने किया चंबा अस्पताल का भ्रमण

Shimla Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:00 PM IST
छात्रों ने जानी अस्पताल में मिलने वाली सेवाएं
चंबा। राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला करियां के छात्रों ने शुक्रवार को चंबा मेडिकल कॉलेज का भ्रमण किया। इस दौरान छात्रों ने स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी हासिल की। अस्पताल में तैनात स्टाफ नर्स ने बच्चों को अस्पताल में मरीजों को मिलने वाली सेवाओं के बारे में अवगत करवाया। अध्यापिका निशा ने भी बच्चों को स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी। बच्चों ने अस्पताल के सभी वार्डों सहित आपातकालीन कक्ष का भ्रमण किया। इस मौके पर अनु, गितिका, खुशी, पल्लवी, सुंदर सहित अन्य छात्र मौजूद रहे।

