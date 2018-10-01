शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   bus fell into gorge at Mancholi area of Chaupal in shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: चौपाल की घाटी में पलटी बस, 1 की मौत 7 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 01:16 AM IST
accident shimla
accident shimla
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश के शिमला जिले के चौपाल तहसील के मनचोली इलाके में एक बस घाटी में पलट गई। जिसमें एक शख्स की मौत हो गई जबकि 7 लोग घायल हो गए। घायलो को स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इस घटना के बाद मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

dd
Weird Stories

छिपे हुए कैमरे से कैसे बच सकते हैं आप, नहीं जानते होंगे ये बात

30 सितंबर 2018

प्रशांत चौधरी

असल जिंदगी में खुद को 'सिंघम' समझता है विवेक तिवारी का 'कातिल', तस्वीरों में दिखा दबंगई का सबूत

30 सितंबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी की पत्नी कल्पना
Lucknow

खाकी के दाग छिपाने को बेशर्मी से झूठ बोलती रही पुलिस, कल्पना ने रो-रोकर बताया पूरा किस्सा

30 सितंबर 2018

baba ramdev
Dehradun

बाबा रामदेव दे रहे अपने साथ बिजनेस करने का सुनहरा मौका, बस पूरी करनी होंगी ये दो शर्त

30 सितंबर 2018

kalpana tiwari
Lucknow

पति का शव देखते ही ऐसी हो गई कल्पना की हालत, चीख-चीखकर कहती रही ये बात

30 सितंबर 2018

India blaimed pakistan for terrorism, attack on terrorism from world's biggest stage
India News

पाक के मुंह पर भारत के 'दस तमाचे', दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मंच से आतंकवाद पर हमला

30 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bus fell into gorge road accidents
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस: निर्मल हुए बेघर, शो में वापस लौटी कृति की जोड़ीदार, अब होगी वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री

30 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस: सुल्तानी अखाड़े की कुश्ती में ढेर हुईं अनूप की गर्लफ्रेंड जसलीन, फिर जीतीं दीपिका

30 सितंबर 2018

Tanushree Dutta
Bollywood

नाना पाटेकर संग फोटो शेयर करना फराह खान को पड़ा महंगा, तनुश्री का आया ये करारा जवाब

30 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss
Television

बिग बॉस से बेघर हुए इस हवलदार को सता रही इस कंटेस्टेंट की याद, बोला- 'मेरे जैसी है वो'

30 सितंबर 2018

hina khan
Television

तनुश्री-नाना विवाद पर बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट हिना खान ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन, देखते ही फूटेगा गुस्सा

30 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 12
Television

बिग बॉस 12: घर से बेघर हुए हवलदार निर्मल सिंह, इंटरव्यू में खोल के रख दी घर की सारी सच्चाई

30 सितंबर 2018

tanushree
Bollywood

तनुश्री के सपोर्ट में उतरीं कंगना रनौत, बोलीं- 'मां के राजा बेटों को ना का मतलब सिखाने की जरूरत'

30 सितंबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

ऐसे ही नहीं बन गई सबसे महंगी फिल्म 2.0, तेज बुखार में भी रजनीकांत ने पूरी की थी शूटिंग

30 सितंबर 2018

thugs of hindostan
Bollywood

मुंबई पुलिस ने लिया आमिर खान की 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' का सहारा, अमिताभ बच्चन ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

30 सितंबर 2018

Neha Dhupia baby baby
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया के बेबी शावर में गर्लफ्रेंड जॉर्जिया के साथ पहुंचे अरबाज खान, जल्द कर सकते हैं शादी

30 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

himachal electricity board surplus employess salary will not paid in october
Shimla

इन कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिलेगा अक्तूबर का वेतन, निर्देश जारी

बिजली बोर्ड के सैकड़ों कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों को अक्तूबर महीने का वेतन नहीं मिले

30 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मुख्य सचिव बीके अग्रवाल
Shimla

बीके अग्रवाल हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव नियुक्त

30 सितंबर 2018

Protest in Himachal over Bus Fare Hike
Shimla

बस किराया बढ़ोतरी के विरोध में सड़कों पर उतरने की तैयारी

30 सितंबर 2018

Army Bharti Rally in Paddal Ground Mandi
Shimla

भर्ती से पहले होगी कठोर परीक्षा, रात एक बजे पहुंचना होगा पड्डल

30 सितंबर 2018

HPSSC Hamirpur yet not declared PET result
Shimla

दो वर्ष बाद भी नहीं निकला पीईटी भर्ती का परिणाम

30 सितंबर 2018

Table Tennis Kangra defeat Sirmour
Local Sports

टेबल टेनिस में कांगड़ा ने सिरमौर को दी शिकस्त

30 सितंबर 2018

Nauni university decalred JOA IT Result
Shimla

नौणी विवि ने जारी की जेओसी की लिखित परीक्षा की मेरिट

30 सितंबर 2018

Fraud in panchayat in bilaspur
Shimla

सड़क का फर्जी काम दिखाकर हड़प लिए लाखों रुपये, आरटीआई में खुलासा

30 सितंबर 2018

weather will remain dry till five october in himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में इतने दिन साफ रहेगा मौसम, मानसून की विदाई पर असमंजस

30 सितंबर 2018

PIC
Local Sports

इंटर कॉलेज फुटबाल प्रतियोगिता: अंब को हराकर फाइनल में पहुंचा कुल्लू कॉलेज

30 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: हिमाचल में खत्म हुआ वायुसेना का रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन, छह दिनों में 223 लोग किए गए एयरलिफ्ट

हिमाचल प्रदेश में वायुसेना द्वारा चलाया जा रहा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शनिवार को खत्म हो गया। शनिवार को वायुसेना ने लाहौल-स्पीति से 32 और लोगों को एयरलिफ्ट किया।

30 सितंबर 2018

वायुसेना 1:14

VIDEO: हिमाचल प्रदेश में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन तेज, ऊंचे इलाकों में बर्फ के बीच फंसे हुए हैं पर्यटक

28 सितंबर 2018

हिमाचल प्रदेश 1:47

बारिश और बर्फबारी ने हिमाचल में मचाई तबाही, करीब 350 करोड़ के नुकसान का अनुमान

26 सितंबर 2018

वायरल वीडियो 3:33

जान जोखिम में डालकर स्कूल जा रहा है देश का भविष्य, सो रहा है सिस्टम

25 सितंबर 2018

हिमाचल 0:59

VIDEO: आधे हिमाचल में बाढ़ के हालात, चार जगह फटे बादल

24 सितंबर 2018

Related

Inter college volleyball championship Mandi
Shimla

जोगिंद्रनगर में 26 महाविद्यालयों की इंटर कॉलेज वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता शुरू

30 सितंबर 2018

Khajjiar Lake Chamba Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

खज्जियार झील से गाद निकालने के लिए लाखों की राशि नहीं हुई खर्च

30 सितंबर 2018

girl of dehli rapped in chintpurni himachal
Shimla

चिंतपूर्णी में दिल्ली की युवती से दुराचार, लड़के से फेसबुक पर हुई थी दोस्ती

30 सितंबर 2018

108 health sub center promoted to Health and Wellness Center in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल के 108 उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बनेंगे हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर

30 सितंबर 2018

promotion quota hike for fourth class employees in HPU Shimla
Shimla

इन कर्मचारियों को मिलेगी पदोन्नति, 30 फीसदी किया कोटा

29 सितंबर 2018

non gazetted employees union demands to cm jairam thakur
Shimla

अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी महासंघ सीएम जयराम से की ये मांग

30 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.