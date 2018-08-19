शहर चुनें

पर्यावरण से हो रहा छेड़छाड़ पर्यावरण बदलाव का कारण

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 19 Aug 2018 07:48 PM IST
पर्यावरण से हो रहा छेड़छाड़ पर्यावरण बदलाव का कारण
मिस इंडिया शालू ने किया कल्लर में बच्चों के साथ पौधरोपण
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बिलासपुर। जामली क्षेत्र के तहत आने वाले कल्लर स्कूल में मिस इंडिया का ताज पहनने वाली शालू ठाकुर ने स्कूली बच्चों के साथ मिलकर पौधरोपण किया। इस मौके पर स्कूली अध्यापकों सहित बच्चे भी उनके साथ रहे।
शालू ठाकुर का कहना है कि पर्यावरण में लगातार हो रहे बदलाव के लिए पर्यावरण से छेड़छाड़ होना मुख्य कारण है। समाज के सभी वर्गों को पौधरोपण कर पर्यावरण को बचाने का प्रयास करना चाहिए। उन्होंने बच्चों के साथ पौधे लगाकर जहां बच्चों को पर्यावरण के संरक्षण के लिए प्रेरित किया वही उन्होंने लोगों से आग्रह कर ज्यादा से ज्यादा पेड़ लगाकर पर्यावरण में लगातार हो रहे परिवर्तन को बचाने की मुहिम में शामिल होने का आग्रह किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने बच्चों को मिठाइयां बांटकर उन्हें पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए प्रेरित किया।
---------------
...खेमराज शर्मा।

