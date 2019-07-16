शहर चुनें

Palwal

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत

Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 10:45 PM IST
ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत
पलवल। होडल रेलवे यार्ड के समीप एक महिला की ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। मृतका की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। जीआरपी ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम व पहचान के लिए जिला नागरिक अस्पताल के शव गृह में रखवा दिया है। होडल जीआरपी चौकी प्रभारी भीम सिंह के अनुसार, मंगलवार शाम को उन्हें सूचना मिली कि रेलवे यार्ड के समीप पटरियों पर एक महिला का शव पड़ा हुआ है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर शव को कब्जे में लिया तथा पहचान का प्रयास किया, लेकिन शव की पहचान नहीं हो पाई। ब्यूरो

