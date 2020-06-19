हरियाणाः रोहतक में फिर हिली धरती, 2.3 आंकी गई भूकंप की तीव्रता

हरियाणा के रोहतक में आज सवेरे 5.37 बजे भूकंप के हल्के झटके फिर महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर इनकी तीव्रता 2.3 मापी गई। पिछले 22 दिनों में करीब 10 बार प्रदेश में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। नेशनल सेंटर ऑफ सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार इसका केंद्र पूर्व और दक्षिण-पूर्वी रोहतक से 15 किलोमीटर दूर रहा।

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, occurred 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana at 05:37:40 IST today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/aQy8yh43Cn