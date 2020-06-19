शहर चुनें
हरियाणाः रोहतक में फिर हिली धरती, 2.3 आंकी गई भूकंप की तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रोहतक Updated Fri, 19 Jun 2020 06:24 AM IST
रोहतक में फिर भूकंप...
रोहतक में फिर भूकंप... - फोटो : ANI

हरियाणा के रोहतक में आज सवेरे 5.37 बजे भूकंप के हल्के झटके फिर महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर इनकी तीव्रता 2.3 मापी गई। पिछले 22 दिनों में करीब 10 बार प्रदेश में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। नेशनल सेंटर ऑफ सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार इसका केंद्र पूर्व और दक्षिण-पूर्वी रोहतक से 15 किलोमीटर दूर रहा।  
earthquake in haryana earthquake in rohtak today centre for seismology

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

