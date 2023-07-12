हरियाणा में आफत की बारिश: गृह मंत्री विज के आवास में पानी भरा, शहर में भी जलभराव; अंबाला में बाढ़ जैसे हालात

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
अंबाला में लगातार हुई बारिश से गृह मंत्री अनिल विज के आवास में पानी भर गया है। वहीं, शहर में भी जलभराव की स्थिति जस की तस बनी हुई है। जिसके लिए राहत और बचाव का कार्य जारी है। गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने कल मंगलवार को बोट में बैठकर शहर के जलभराव वाले इलाकों का जायजा लिया था और अधिकारियों को जरूरी दिश निर्देश दिए थे।
#WATCH | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's residence in Ambala flooded following incessant rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/N815lda0Ex— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
