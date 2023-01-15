Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Serious crimes decreased in Gorakhpur thieves became a challenge for police

Gorakhpur News: गोरखपुर में गंभीर अपराध घटे, पुलिस के लिए चोर बने चुनौती

शिवम सिंह, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2023 01:18 PM IST
सार

गोरखपुर रेंज के आईजी जे रविंद्र गौड़ ने कहा कि नए साल में पुलिस को लक्ष्य दिया गया है कि वह गंभीर अपराध को रोकने के साथ ही चोरी की घटनाओं पर विशेष काम करें। रेंज के सभी पुलिस कप्तान को इस संबंध में पत्र जारी किया गया है।

डीआईजी जे. रविंद्र गौड़
डीआईजी जे. रविंद्र गौड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Follow Us Follow on Google News
विज्ञापन

विस्तार

गोरखपुर जिले में गैंगस्टर के 100 से अधिक मुकदमे दर्ज करके 402 बदमाशों की गर्दन दबोचने का पुलिस दावा कर रही है। पुलिस का कहना है कि इससे गंभीर किस्म के अपराधों में कमी आई है। लेकिन एक सच यह भी है कि चोरी और छिनैती जैसे अपराध पुलिस के लिए चुनौती बने हुए हैं।



पुलिस अफसरों का कहना है कि निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई से गंभीर अपराध का ग्राफ घटा है। एनसीआर की जगह एफआईआर दर्ज करने से पहले तो अपराधों की संख्या बढ़ी, लेकिन अब घटने लगी है। अफसरों के दफ्तर पहुंचने वाले फरियादियों की संख्या 200 से घटकर रोजाना अब 40 रह गई है।


गोरखपुर रेंज के आईजी जे रविंद्र गौड़ बताते हैं कि गंभीर अपराध के मामले घटे हैं। मंडल में हत्या, गैर इरादतन हत्या, मारपीट जैसे मामलों में पांच साल की तुलना की जाए तो 50 फीसदी की गिरावट आई है। चोरी की घटनाएं भी पिछले वर्षों की तुलना में घटी हैं, लेकिन रुक नहीं पाई हैं।

गोरखपुर रेंज के आईजी जे रविंद्र गौड़ ने कहा कि नए साल में पुलिस को लक्ष्य दिया गया है कि वह गंभीर अपराध को रोकने के साथ ही चोरी की घटनाओं पर विशेष काम करें। रेंज के सभी पुलिस कप्तान को इस संबंध में पत्र जारी किया गया है।

 

सेवा, सुरक्षा और सुनवाई के मंत्र से काम करेगी पुलिस

एसएसपी डॉ. गौरव ग्रोवर ने पुलिस के कामकाज में और सुधार लाने के लिए नए साल पर सेवा, सुरक्षा और सुनवाई का मंत्र दिया है। पुलिस सभी फरियादियों के मामले को गंभीरता से लेगी और उसकी निगरानी एसपी रैंक के अफसर करेंगे।

पुलिस की कार्रवाई
  • 100 केस गैंगस्टर के दर्ज, 402 बदमाश आरोपी बनाए गए
  • 33 मामलों में संपत्ति जब्त की कार्रवाई की गई
  • 02 अरब 66 करोड़ 79 लाख की संपत्ति जब्त
  • 90 बदमाशों की हिस्ट्रीशीट खोली गई
  • 131 लोगों के लाइसेंस निरस्त किए गए
  • 100 इनामी बदमाश दबोचे गए
  • 127 को आजीवन कारावास की सजा दिलाई गई

पांच साल में हत्या
2018 - 122
2019-  110
2020-  106
2021-  89
2022-  65  

गैर इरादतन हत्या
2018- 34
2019- 24
2020- 27
2021- 22
2022- 24

गंभीर मारपीट
2018-  420
2019-  361
2020-  590
2021-  428
2022-  261

वाहन चोरी
2018-  909
2019-  808
2020-  600
2021-  609
2022-  564
विज्ञापन

खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें
जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल बेहतर अनुभव के साथ सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप पर
अभी नहीं
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue