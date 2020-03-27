शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur LockDown: गरीबों के लिए फरिश्ता बन रही है पुलिस, खबर पढ़कर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 03:16 PM IST
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए पूरे देश को लॉकडाउन कर दिया है। ऐसे में गरीब लोगों को एक टाइम का खाना भी नसीब नहीं हो रहा है। इस गोरखपुर के पुलिसकर्मी इन लोगों की मदद करने के लिए आगे आए हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
