गोरखपुर का कायाकल्प: अंग्रेजों के जमाने जैसा हरा-भरा और खुशनुमा बनेगा गोलघर, नहीं उड़ेगी धूल, महकेंगे फूल

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:36 AM IST
सार

गोलघर आने जाने वाले जिन रास्तों की सुंदरता बढ़ाने की तैयारी नगर निगम कर रहा है। उनकी हालत फिलहाल ठीक नहीं है। यहां चलने पर धूल का सामना होता है। कुछ लोग जगहों पर पैदल चलने भर की जगह नहीं बचती है।

गोलघर - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
अंग्रेजों ने जैसा गोलघर सजाकर हमें सौंपा था, अब उसी तर्ज पर इसे हरा-भरा और साफ-सुथरा करके सजाने की तैयारी जोरों पर है। जल्द गोलघर की सड़क दमकेगी और हवा महकेगी। गोलघर और इससे जुड़ी सड़कों पर धूल का नामोनिशान नहीं रहेगा। दोनों तरफ हरियाली ही नजर आएगी।



बीच-बीच में फव्वारे भी होंगे। सड़क के किनारे ठेले-फड़ भी नजर नहीं आएंगे। दिन में भी सड़क चौड़ी नजर आएगी। सड़कों के दोनों तरफ टाइल्स लगीं पटरियां बनाई जाएंगी। जी हां, इसके लिए नगर निगम ने मास्टर प्लान तैयार कर लिया है। जल्द ही काम शुरू होगा।


नगर निगम की योजना के मुताबिक राष्ट्रीय स्वच्छ वायु कार्यक्रम के तहत गोलघर की कुल 15 सड़कों को इनमें शामिल किया गया है। इन सभी के किनारे डस्ट मैनेजमेंट (धूल नियंत्रण) पर काम किए जाएंगे। इसको साफ-सुथरा करने से लेकर जलनिकासी सहित अन्य व्यवस्था की जा रही है। गोलघर से जुड़ी सड़कों पर धूल और अन्य तरह के कचरों का व्यवस्थापन किया जाएगा। इस योजना में नगर निगम ने डस्ट मैनेजमेंट का नाम दिया है।

अभी तो उड़ती है धूल, पटरियों पर कब्जा, नहीं मिल पाता सुकून

गोलघर आने जाने वाले जिन रास्तों की सुंदरता बढ़ाने की तैयारी नगर निगम कर रहा है। उनकी हालत फिलहाल ठीक नहीं है। यहां चलने पर धूल का सामना होता है। कुछ लोग जगहों पर पैदल चलने भर की जगह नहीं बचती है। अधिकांश जगहों पर ठेले पर दुकानें लगाकर लोग खड़े रहते हैं।

हरिओम नगर तिराहे से इंदिरा बाल विहार की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते पर दोनों ओर स्ट्रीट वेंडर का कब्जा है। डीवीएनपीजी कॉलेज के सामने नारियल पानी, मोमो सहित अन्य दुकानें नजर आती हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी रोड पर आरटीओ तिराहा से लेकर दोनों ओर सड़क की पटरियों पर कब्जा है।

गोलघर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
इन सड़कों पर होगा काम
  • इंदिरा बाल विहार से हरिओम नगर तिराहा, डीएम आवास, आरटीओ तिराहा और विश्वविद्यालय चौराहे तक
  • गणेश चौराहा से विश्वविद्यालय चौराहे तक
  • रेलवे बस स्टेशन से पुलिसलाइंस तिराहे तक
  • बैंक रोड पर पीएनबी गली मोड़ से अग्रसेन तिराहा तक
  • विश्वविद्यालय से मोहद्दीपुर तक डिवाइडर पर ग्रीन बेल्ट विकसित किया जाएगा
  • मदन मोहन मालवीय प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय के सामने
  • नंदानगर से छोटी लाइन से पुलिस चौकी की पटरी तक और पुलिस चौकी से सिविल एयरपोर्ट तक

यह कराए जाएंगे काम

  • सड़क की पटरियों पर रंगीन टाइल्स लगाई जाएंगी। इसको ऐसे सेट किया जाएगा कि धूल न उड़े।
  • सड़कों के किनारे पौधे, डिवाइडर पर फौव्वारे इत्यादि लगाए जाएंगे।
  • सड़कों पर पाथ-वे, छाए की व्यवस्था के साथ ही थोड़ी-थोड़ी दूरी पर वेंडर के लिए जगह होगी।
  • पटरी साफ सुथरी होगी। जगह जगह छांव के इंतजाम होंगे।

लोगों ने क्या कहा

गोलघर प्रमुख बाजार है। इससे जुड़ने वाली सड़कों की पटरियों के सुंदरीकरण कराने, पौधाें को लगाने से खूबसूरती बढ़ेगी। लोग पैदल टहलते हुए बाजार में आ सकेंगे। -दीपक सरावगी, गोलघर।

इंदिरा बाल विहार से हरिओम नगर होते हुए डीएम आवास तक यदि काम हुआ तो इसका फायदा दुकानदारों को भी मिलेगा। इधर से जाने वाले लोग ग्राहक रुकेंगे।-रवि कुमार, डीएम आवास तिराहा।

जब गोलघर जाते हैं तो वाहनों के आने-जाने पर पैदल चलने में दिक्कत होती है। फुटपाथ बनने से सुविधा होगी।-सुधीर मिश्रा, हरिओम नगर।

सड़क की पटरियों पर डस्ट मैनेजमेंट, ग्रीन बेल्ट विकसित करने और लैंडस्केपिंग की योजना बनाई गई है। कुल 15 स्थानों को इसमें चयनित किया गया है। नेशनल क्लीन एयर प्रोग्राम के तहत 11 का टेंडर हो चुका है। जल्द ही काम शुरू कराया जाएगा।-संजय सिंह चौहान, मुख्य अभियंता, नगर निगम।



 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

