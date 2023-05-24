लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
हंसिका मोटवानी ने मंगलवार को उन रिपोर्ट्स का खंडन किया है, जिनमें दावा किया गया था कि उन्होंने एक साक्षात्कार दौरान तेलुगु फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अपने कास्टिंग काउच के अनुभव के बारे में बात की थी। हंसिका ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए एक रिपोर्ट का स्क्रीनशॉट भी साझा किया है।
Have not given this quote ever ! Stop printing rubbish !!!!!!! @GulteOfficial pic.twitter.com/qEIKU2z9zE— Hansika (@ihansika) May 23, 2023
Publications urging you to cross check before picking up random news piece ! Never made this comment that's doing the rounds pls fact check before publishing blindly .— Hansika (@ihansika) May 23, 2023
