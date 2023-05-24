Notifications

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   South Cinema ›   Hansika Motwani Slams Casting Couch Reports Said Stop Printing Rubbish

Hansika Motwani: हंसिका ने कास्टिंग काउच की खबरों को बताया झूठा, सोशल मीडिया पर गुस्सा जाहिर कर कही यह बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: मोहम्मद फायक अंसारी Updated Wed, 24 May 2023 12:48 AM IST
कई ऑनलाइन प्रकाशनों ने हाल ही में प्रकाशित रिपोर्ट में दावा किया था कि हंसिका को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कास्टिंग काउच का सामना करना पड़ा था। 

हंसिका मोटवानी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हंसिका मोटवानी ने मंगलवार को उन रिपोर्ट्स का खंडन किया है, जिनमें दावा किया गया था कि उन्होंने एक साक्षात्कार दौरान तेलुगु फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अपने कास्टिंग काउच के अनुभव के बारे में बात की थी। हंसिका ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए एक रिपोर्ट का स्क्रीनशॉट भी साझा किया है। 


हंसिका ने जाहिर किया गुस्सा
उन्होंने लिखा, "यह क्वोट मैंने कहीं नहीं दिया। बकवास छापना बंद करें।" बता दें कि कई ऑनलाइन प्रकाशनों ने हाल ही में प्रकाशित रिपोर्ट में दावा किया था कि हंसिका को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कास्टिंग काउच का सामना करना पड़ा था। हालांकि, रिपोर्टों में किसी अभिनेता का नाम नहीं लिया गया था, हंसिका को यह कहते हुए उद्धृत किया गया था कि उन्होंने एक अभिनेता को सबक सिखाया था।
हंसिका ने की यह अपील
हंसिका ने एक अलग ट्वीट में न्यूज पोर्टल्स से आग्रह किया कि वे सोशल मीडिया पर बिना तथ्यों की जांच किए खबरें उठाना और उन्हें प्रकाशित करना बंद करें। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "रैंडम न्यूज पीस चुनने से पहले प्रकाशन से आग्रह है कि वे क्रॉस चेक जरूर कर लें। मैंंने कभी भी यह टिप्पणी नहीं की है जो चल रही है, कृपया आंख बंद करके प्रकाशित करने से पहले तथ्यों की जांच करें।" हंसिका मोटवानी हाल ही में डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर स्ट्रीम होने वाली अपनी वेडिंग सीरीज हंसिकाज लव शादी ड्रामा में नजर आई थीं। इस शो में वह अपने निजी जीवन से जुड़े गई मुद्दों पर खुलकर बात करती हुई दिखी थीं।
