संगीत निर्देशक एआर रहमान किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं हैं। अपने गानों से वह लाखों दिलों पर राज करते हैं। समय-समय पर वह अपने फैंस के लिए म्यूजिक शोज करते रहते हैं। हालांकि, उनके हालिया शो के रद्द होने से फैंस को निराशा हाथ लगी है। दरअसल, रहमान चेन्नई में एक कॉन्सर्ट में परफॉर्म करने वाले थे,लेकिन अचानक इस शो को कैंसिल करना पड़ा। इसके पीछे की वजह से भारी बारिश है। इस बात का खुलासा रहमान ने खुद किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतिकूल मौसम की स्थिति के कारण संगीत कार्यक्रम को रद्द करना पड़ा। हालांकि, कॉन्सर्ट की नई तारीख की घोषणा जल्द ही की जाने की संभावना है।
Dear friends attending the Chennai concert tonight, I’m excited to see you all after so long! We request you to leave early and secure your seats early to have a memorable concert experience. #MarakkumaNenjam— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 12, 2023
My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities.— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 12, 2023
More details on… pic.twitter.com/HRAyqo5y0n
