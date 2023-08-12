Notifications

AR Rahman: एआर रहमान का कॉन्सर्ट अचानक हुआ रद्द, यह बड़ी वजह आई सामने

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: मोहम्मद फायक अंसारी Updated Sat, 12 Aug 2023 08:34 PM IST
कुछ घंटे पहले एआर रहमान ने शहर का दौरा करने और अपने प्रशंसकों से मिलने को लेकर उत्साह व्यक्त किया था। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लोगों को शो में आमंत्रित भी किया था।

AR Rahman Chennai Concert Cancelled Know the Reason Here
एआर रहमान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

संगीत निर्देशक एआर रहमान किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं हैं। अपने गानों से वह लाखों दिलों पर राज करते हैं। समय-समय पर वह अपने फैंस के लिए म्यूजिक शोज करते रहते हैं। हालांकि, उनके हालिया शो के रद्द होने से फैंस को निराशा हाथ लगी है। दरअसल, रहमान चेन्नई में एक कॉन्सर्ट में परफॉर्म करने वाले थे,लेकिन अचानक इस शो को कैंसिल करना पड़ा। इसके पीछे की वजह से भारी बारिश है। इस बात का खुलासा रहमान ने खुद किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतिकूल मौसम की स्थिति के कारण संगीत कार्यक्रम को रद्द करना पड़ा। हालांकि, कॉन्सर्ट की नई तारीख की घोषणा जल्द ही की जाने की संभावना है।


ट्वीट कर लोगों को किया था आमंत्रित 
बता दें कि कुछ घंटे पहले एआर रहमान ने शहर का दौरा करने और अपने प्रशंसकों से मिलने को लेकर उत्साह व्यक्त किया था। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया था, "आज रात चेन्नई संगीत समारोह में भाग लेने वाले प्रिय दोस्तों, मैं आप सभी को इतने लंबे समय के बाद देखने के लिए उत्साहित हूं! हम आपसे अनुरोध करते हैं कि आप जल्दी निकलें और एक यादगार संगीत कार्यक्रम का अनुभव लेने के लिए अपनी सीटें जल्दी सुरक्षित कर लें।"
शो कैंसिल होने की दी जानकारी
इसके कुछ समय बात ही एआर रहमान ने इस कॉन्सर्ट पर एक अपडेट साझा किया। उन्होंने कार्यक्रम स्थल की कुछ तस्वीरें साझा कीं जहां जलजमाव देखा जा सकता है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, "मेरे सबसे प्यारे दोस्तों... प्रतिकूल मौसम की स्थिति और लगातार बारिश के कारण आपके स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखते हुए इस कॉन्सर्ट की अगली निकटतम तारीख को वैधानिक प्राधिकारियों के मार्गदर्शन के साथ पुनर्निर्धारित करने का फैसला लिया गया है। नई तारीख के बारे में अधिक जानकारी जल्द ही दी जाएगी।''
