She’s got the talent, she’s got the brains and she’s definitely got the looks–is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, @priyankachopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time? Welcome back, PC. Photography by @nicksaglimbeni Styling by @mimicuttrell / @starworksgroup Make-up by @yumi_mori / @thewallgroup Hair by @cameron.rains / @thewallgroup Production by @digitalk2 / @slickforce #MaximHot100 #PriyankaChopra #MaximIndia

A post shared by Maxim India (@maxim.india) on Jun 27, 2018 at 5:46am PDT