हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस तान्या मैलेट का निधन, 'गोल्डफिंगर' से बनाई थी पहचान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 01 Apr 2019 04:44 PM IST
Tania Mallet
Tania Mallet - फोटो : social media
मशहूर मॉडल और हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस तान्या मैलेट का निधन हो गया है। तान्या ने साल 1964 में आई जेम्स बॉन्ड सीरीज की फिल्म गोल्डफिंगर में काम किया था। वह 77 साल की थीं। तान्या मैलेट के निधन की जानकारी जेम्स बॉन्ड के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट के द्वारा मिली। 
ट्वीट के अनुसार, 'हमें ये जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ कि गोल्डफिंगर में टैली मस्टर्सन का किरदार करने वाली तान्या मैलेट का निधन हो गया है। इस दुख भरी घड़ी में हमारे विचार उनके दोस्तों और परिवार के साथ हैं।'



गौरतलब है कि तान्या मैलेट ऑस्कर विजेता हेलन मैलेट की बहन हैं। तान्या का जन्म 19 मई 1941 में हुआ था। उन्होंने 16 साल की उम्र में मॉडलिंग से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी। 

tania mallet goldfinger james bond helen mallet तान्या मैलेट गोल्डफिंगर जेम्स बॉन्ड हेलन मैलेट
