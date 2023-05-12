Notifications

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   vivek agnihotri claims pakistan ex PM Imran Khan illegally used The Kashmir Files song in protest video

Vivek Agnihotri: इमरान खान पर भड़के विवेक, द कश्मीर फाइल्स के गाने को गलत तरीके से इस्तेमाल करने का लगाया आरोप

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: साक्षी Updated Fri, 12 May 2023 07:06 PM IST
सार

विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने अपने प्रोटेस्ट वीडियो में उनकी फिल्म 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' का गाना अवैध तरीके से इस्तेमाल किया है।

vivek agnihotri claims pakistan ex PM Imran Khan illegally used The Kashmir Files song in protest video
इमरान खान, विवेक अग्निहोत्री - फोटो : Social media
विस्तार

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को गुरुवार दोपहर एक हाई प्रोफाइल मामले में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। संकटग्रस्त पूर्व नेता ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी गिरफ्तारी से पहले का एक वीडियो साझा किया था, जिसमें उन्हें काफिले के साथ आते हुए देखा गया था। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि साझा किए गए पोस्ट में ऑडियो सॉन्ग 'हम देखेंगे' का इस्तेमाल किया गया है, जो पिछले साल की बॉलीवुड ब्लॉकबस्टर 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' में इस्तेमाल की गई फैज अहमद फैज की प्रसिद्ध कविता का संस्करण था। अब इस पर फिल्म के निर्देशक विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने आपत्ति जताई है।

क्या है मामला
इमरान खान ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो साझा किया, जिसमें स्पष्ट रूप से 'हम देखेंगे' के रूप में लेबल किए गए ऑडियो के साथ स्वप्निल बंदोदकर, पल्लवी जोशी, शाजाद अली, सलमान अली, मेघना मिश्रा और अनन्या वाडकर को श्रेय दिया गया था। यह गीत पाकिस्तानी कवि और लेखक फैज अहमद फैज की प्रसिद्ध कविता का भाग है, जिसका वर्षों से विरोध प्रदर्शनों में उपयोग किया जाता रहा है।

क्या बोले विवेक
विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर वीडियो साझा करते हुए लिखा, 'इंडिक सिनेमा की ताकत देखिए। इमरान खान की पार्टी के आधिकारिक इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से साझा किए गए ऑफिसियल वीडियो में अवैध रूप से 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' के आधिकारिक गाने का उपयोग किया गया है।'
 

क्या बोले यूजर्स 
दरअसल, 'हम देखेंगे' गाने के कई संस्करण हैं और 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' में इस्तेमाल किया गया गीत वास्तव में फैज की संपत्ति से इसके अधिकार खरीदने के बाद बनाया गया था। हालांकि, कई अन्य ट्विटर यूजर्स ने बताया कि इंस्टाग्राम रील्स और वीडियो में गाने के कुछ हिस्सों को प्रयोग करने की अनुमति देता है। एक यूजर्स ट्वीट किया, 'इंस्टाग्राम गानों को रीलों और वीडियो में जोड़ने की अनुमति देता है। ठीक यही इमरान खान ने किया। यह कैसे अवैध है?'
 

