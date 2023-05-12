लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को गुरुवार दोपहर एक हाई प्रोफाइल मामले में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। संकटग्रस्त पूर्व नेता ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी गिरफ्तारी से पहले का एक वीडियो साझा किया था, जिसमें उन्हें काफिले के साथ आते हुए देखा गया था। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि साझा किए गए पोस्ट में ऑडियो सॉन्ग 'हम देखेंगे' का इस्तेमाल किया गया है, जो पिछले साल की बॉलीवुड ब्लॉकबस्टर 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' में इस्तेमाल की गई फैज अहमद फैज की प्रसिद्ध कविता का संस्करण था। अब इस पर फिल्म के निर्देशक विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने आपत्ति जताई है।
IRONY OF PAKISTAN:— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 11, 2023
See the power of Indic cinema. The official account of @ImranKhanPTI is using the official song of #TheKashmirFiles illegally in his official video on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZyJPpKTXNa
For the ill informed, this is written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz. We bought the rights from Faiz House. There are many versions. This is our legal copyright version. pic.twitter.com/bGOFjNksNb— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 11, 2023
Followed