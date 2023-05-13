Notifications

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Viveck Vaswani thanks to Zeenat Aman For Saying Yes To the Film Gawaahi

Zeenat-Viveck: जीनत अमान के एहसानों तले दबे विवेक वासवानी, एक्ट्रेस को लेकर कही यह बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: ज्योति वर्मा Updated Sat, 13 May 2023 01:43 PM IST
सार

निर्माता निर्देशक विवेक वासवानी संग जीनत अमान ने काम किया है। उसी को याद करते हुए उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट ट्विटर पर जीनत अमान के लिए एक नोट लिखकर धन्यवाद किया है।

Viveck Vaswani thanks to Zeenat Aman For Saying Yes To the Film Gawaahi
जीनत अमान-विवेक वासवानी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

गुजरे जमाने की एक्ट्रेस जीनत अमान ने अपने बेहतरीन अभिनय से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में पहचान बनाई है। एक्ट्रेस अपने बेहतरीन अभिनय के साथ अपनी दरियादिली के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में तमाम कलाकारों और निर्देशकों संग काम किया है। इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस ने कई लोगों की मदद भी की थी। वहीं, हाल ही में निर्माता निर्देशक विवेक वासवानी ने एक्ट्रेस का शुक्रिया अदा किया है। 

Viveck Vaswani thanks to Zeenat Aman For Saying Yes To the Film Gawaahi
जीनत अमान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विवेक वासवानी ने लिखा जीनत के लिए नोट
दरअसल, निर्माता निर्देशक विवेक वासवानी संग जीनत अमान ने काम किया है। उसी को याद करते हुए उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट ट्विटर पर जीनत अमान के लिए एक नोट लिखकर धन्यवाद किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी पहली फिल्म गवाई थी। इस फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस जीनत ने मुख्य भूमिका अदा की थी। उन्होंने जीनत अमान का धन्यवाद करते हुए लिखा- अगर जीनत अमान मुझे तुरंत हां नहीं कहती, वह भी यह जानते हुए कि मैं नया हूं। डायरेक्टर नया है। फिल्म का कोई बजट नहीं है और हम 16mm पर शूट कर रहे हैं। मैं यहां नहीं होता। मैं जीनत अमान का आभारी हूं। पिछले 40 वर्षों से मैं उनके विश्वास को जीवित रखने का प्रयास कर रहा हूं। 



Viveck Vaswani thanks to Zeenat Aman For Saying Yes To the Film Gawaahi
जीनत अमान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
साल 1980 में रिलीज हुई थी फिल्म
इस पोस्ट को साझा करते हुए एक्टर ने फिल्म के सीन की तस्वीर भी साथ में लगाई है। आपको बता दें कि साल 1980 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म गवाही में जीनत अमान ने अहम भूमिका अदा की थी। वहीं, फिल्म में विवेक वासवानी ने अभिनय किया था और वह इसके निर्माता भी थे। वहीं, फिल्म के निर्देशक अनंत बलानी थे। वहीं, फिल्म को लेकर उस दौरान काफी तारीफ भी हुई थी।

सोशल मीडिया पर साझा करती रहती हैं तस्वीर
वहीं, आपको बता दें कि जीनत अमान ने बीते दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर डेब्यू किया था। इसके बाद से वह अपनी तस्वीरें और वीडियोज साझा करती रहती हैं। साथ ही अपने वक्त की पुरानी जानकारी भी फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती हैं। 

सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
Followed