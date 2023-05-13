लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
गुजरे जमाने की एक्ट्रेस जीनत अमान ने अपने बेहतरीन अभिनय से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में पहचान बनाई है। एक्ट्रेस अपने बेहतरीन अभिनय के साथ अपनी दरियादिली के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में तमाम कलाकारों और निर्देशकों संग काम किया है। इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस ने कई लोगों की मदद भी की थी। वहीं, हाल ही में निर्माता निर्देशक विवेक वासवानी ने एक्ट्रेस का शुक्रिया अदा किया है।
If this lady hadn’t given me an instant yes to my first film, knowing that I was new, the director was new, there was no budget, we were shooting on 16mm, I would not have been here! Always grateful to #ZeenatAman, am glad that through the last 40 years I’ve justified her faith! pic.twitter.com/UZAbqHoaxG— Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) May 12, 2023
Followed