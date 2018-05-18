शहर चुनें

सनी लियोन की नई फिल्म का पोस्टर हुआ जारी, लुक देखकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 07:19 PM IST
sunny leone
sunny leone
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सनी लियोन की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'वीरमादेवी' का पहला लुक शुक्रवार को जारी कर दिया गया है। हालांकि अभी इस फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी नहीं हुई लेकिन इसका पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर जारी कर दिया गया है। 
फिल्म के इस पोस्ट को सनी लियोन ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हेंडल पर शेयर की है। पोस्टर को देखकर इस बात का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि इस बार वह फिल्म में बोल्ड नहीं बल्कि कुछ अलग ही अंदाज में दिखाई देने वाली हैं। 





जानकारी के मुताबिक फिल्म की कहानी ऐतिहासिक घटना पर आधारित है और इसे पोंस स्टेफिन के बैनर लते प्रोड्यूस किया जा रहा है। इस फिल्म में सनी लियोन लीड रोल में होंगी और वीरमादेवी का किरदार निभाती नजर आएंगी। फिलहाल पोस्टर के बाद अब फैंस को फिल्म के ट्रेलर का बेसब्री से इंतजार है। 
 

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और अभिषेक बच्चन की अपकमिंग फिल्म में आया नया ट्विस्ट,'दंगल गर्ल' की हुई एंट्री

