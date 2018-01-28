अपना शहर चुनें

फिल्म 'बाहुबली' की अभिनेत्री पर फेंका जूता, आरोपी ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 10:09 PM IST
Shoes thrown on Bollywood actress tamannaah bhatia in hyderabad
फाइल फोटो
फिल्म बाहुबली की अभिनेत्री पर हैदराबाद में जूता फेंका गया। हालांकि जूता उन्हें लगा नहीं। आरोपी शख्स ने चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। जिसके बाद हर कोई सकते में है। 

बॉलीवुड और दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्मों में काम करने वाली अदाकारा तमन्ना भाटिया हैदराबाद के हिमायत नगर में तमन्ना एक ज्वैलरी स्टोर का उद्घाटन करने पहुंची थी।
