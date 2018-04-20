शहर चुनें

अमिताभ बच्चन पर ऋषि कपूर ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- इन दो स्टार्स को थी बिग बी से परेशानी

Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 03:45 PM IST
अपने बेबाक बयानों के लिए मशहूर अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर ने अपनी आगमी फिल्म '102 नॉट आउट' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च के मौके पर अमिताभ बच्चन की जिंदगी से जुड़े कुछ किस्सों से पर्दा उठाया जो बहुत कम ही लोग जानते होंगे। इस फिल्म से ऋषि कपूर और अमिताभ बच्चन की जोड़ी 27 साल बाद एक साथ काम कर रही है। अब ऐसे में पुरानी यादों का ताजा होना तो लाजमी है। 
amitabh bachchan rishi kapoor 102 not out

