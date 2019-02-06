शहर चुनें

Priyanka Chopra produced Marathi film Firebrand to premiere on Feb 22

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के प्रोडक्शन में बनी मराठी फिल्म 'फायरब्रांड' नेटफ्लिक्स पर इस दिन होगी रिलीज

6 Feb 2019
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा इन दिनों अपने प्रोडक्शन हाउश पर्पल पेब्बल में बनी फिल्म फायरब्रांड को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। फायरब्रांड एक मराठी फिल्म है, जिसकी स्ट्रीमिंग 22 फरवरी से फेमस नेटफ्लिक्स पर होगी।
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के प्रोडक्शन में बनी यह वेबसीरिज फिल्म रिश्तों के अनुभव और घर क्लेश की कहानी को बयां करती है। इस फिल्म में उषा जाधव, गिरीश कुलकर्णी, सचिन खेडेकर और राजेश्वरी सचदेव कलाकार अहम किरदारों में नजर आएंगे।



प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इस फिल्म का पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए लिखा- यह मराठी फिल्म काफी शक्तिशाली और शानदार हैं। जिसका डायरेक्शन अरुणा राजे पाटिल ने किया है, जो 22 फरवरी से नेटफ्लिक्स पर मौजूद होगी। यह एक आशावादी कहानी है, जिसे दर्शकों को दूर-दूर तक देखना होगा। इस प्रोजेक्ट का निर्माण प्रियंका और उनकी मां मधु चोपड़ा कर रही हैं। 

priyanka chopra firebrand प्रियंका चोपड़ा
