Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Irrfan Khan video viral on social media

इरफान का फैंस के साथ यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 04:31 PM IST
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
इस हफ्ते आए फिल्म 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' के पहले लुक ने ही सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा दिया है। जिसके बाद आया अपने फैंस के साथ इरफान का एक वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। यह वीडियो आपके चेहरे पर इस बात से खुशी की मुस्कान ला देगा कि वे कैंसर से अपनी लड़ाई जीतकर एक बार फिर हर किसी के मनोरंजन के लिए वापस आ गए हैं।
'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' के सेट पर बनाए गए इस वीडियो में इरफान अपने स्थानीय फैंस की भीड़ के साथ पोज करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं, जो फिल्म की शूटिंग का पैक-अप होने के बाद उन्हें देखने के लिए इकट्ठा हुए हैं। इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में उनके काम पर वापस लौटने की खबर उनके फैंस के लिए अपने आप में ही किसी जीत से कम नहीं है। इन फैंस का उत्साह और मुस्कुराहट देख आप अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं कि यह इरफान से कितना प्यार करते हैं। आखिर काफी लंबे समय से कैंसर से लड़ाई कर रहे इरफान विजय जो घोषित हुए हैं। 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This video of Irrfan with his fans in Udaipur will make you smile with joy of having him back to entertain everyone A video of Irrfan from the sets of Angrezi Medium shows him posing with a mob of local fans who gathered to see him post pack up of a shooting day. The smiles of fans is exactly the emotion on everyone’s mind post the news of him coming back to work earlier this week. The film is being shot in Udaipur and is being directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Social media was abuzz just earlier this week when first pictures of him from the sets and his look from the film was released. The film is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit, Hindi Medium. #irrfan #angrezimedium #dineshvijan #maddock #maddockfilms #hindimedium #homiadajania #udaipur @irrfan @homster #video #videooftheday #videos #videostar #videoofficial #irrfankhanfans #followforfollowback #follow4followback #follows #follow #like4likes #likeforlikes #like #likeit #likelike #likeforlikeback #iger #bollywoodstar #bollywood

A post shared by Ahmed Khan (@ahmedkhan3079) on


फिल्म का नाम है 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' है जो दो साल पहले आई फिल्म 'हिंदी मीडियम' का सीक्वल है। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग उदयपुर में हो रही है जिसे होमी अदजानिया डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं और दिनेश विजन इसके निर्माता हैं।

angrezi medium irrfan khan इरफान खान अंग्रेजी मीडियम
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

