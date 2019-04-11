इरफान का फैंस के साथ यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल

This video of Irrfan with his fans in Udaipur will make you smile with joy of having him back to entertain everyone A video of Irrfan from the sets of Angrezi Medium shows him posing with a mob of local fans who gathered to see him post pack up of a shooting day. The smiles of fans is exactly the emotion on everyone’s mind post the news of him coming back to work earlier this week. The film is being shot in Udaipur and is being directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Social media was abuzz just earlier this week when first pictures of him from the sets and his look from the film was released. The film is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit, Hindi Medium. #irrfan #angrezimedium #dineshvijan #maddock #maddockfilms #hindimedium #homiadajania #udaipur @irrfan @homster #video #videooftheday #videos #videostar #videoofficial #irrfankhanfans #followforfollowback #follow4followback #follows #follow #like4likes #likeforlikes #like #likeit #likelike #likeforlikeback #iger #bollywoodstar #bollywood

