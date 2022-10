After watching such a preposterous, nonsensical behavior of Sajid towards Gautam, I'm just thinking about Abdu. Abdu shouldn't be in the company of this man. Abdu, please sit with Shiv and other people but not with him. He should be out.#abdu #SajidKhan#AbduRozik #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/svnjfp2aSw