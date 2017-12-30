बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भंसाली को सेंसर बोर्ड से बड़ी राहत, अब 'पद्मावत' नाम से रिलीज होगी 'पद्मावती'
{"_id":"5a47531c4f1c1bee6a8b6a5b","slug":"big-relief-for-sanjay-leela-bhansali-padmavati-may-change-to-padmavat","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0905\u092c '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 02:25 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' के लिए एक अच्छी खबर आई है। लगातार हो रहे विरोध के बाद अब खबर है कि फिल्म का नाम बदल दिया जाएगा। सेंसर बोर्ड ने निर्देश दिया है कि फिल्म का नाम बदलकर 'पद्मावत' किया जाए। हालांकि इस बात अभी तक कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है।
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक सेंसर बोर्ड ने फिल्म में कुछ बदलाव करने की बात कही है। इन बदलाव के बाद फिल्म को U/A सर्टिफिकेट दे दिया जाएगा।
इसके साथ ही फिल्म में मौजूद घूमर गाने में भी बदलाव करना होगा। वहीं फिल्म में डिस्क्लेमर भी लिखना होगा, जिससे सती प्रथा को बढ़ावा न मिले।
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक निर्देशक संजय लीला भंसाली भी सेंसर बोर्ड के इन बदलावों को मानने के लिए तैयार हो गए हैं। फिल्म को जल्द ही नए बदलावों को साथ रिलीज किया जाएगा।
