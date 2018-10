View this post on Instagram

‪My #MeToo moment... wish I didn’t have one and neither did anyone. But glad we are speaking about it. Let’s have zero tolerance towards it. And let’s not question how long the victim took to speak. It took me around 20 years. Will it be held against me?‬ #metoomovement #metoo #comeout #loveyourself #expressyourself #zerotolerance