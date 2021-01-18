दिल्ली समेत उत्तर भारत को नहीं मिल रही कोहरे और शीतलहर से निजात, सोमवार सुबह भी ठिठुरे लोग

Delhi: At 5:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung recorded 10℃ and 11.2℃ temperatures respectively, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD)
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021
Visibility at 5:30 am today (in meter): Chandigarh, Bareilly & Gorakhpur-25; Amritsar, Ambala, Ganganagar, Gwalior, Baharaich, Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Guwahati, Tezpur, Agartala & Silchar - 50; Patiala, Hisar, Agra & Lucknow - 200 each. Delhi-Safdarjung & Palam- 500: IMD https://t.co/8ohGcsv2xa
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021
Gorakhpur: The city wakes up to dense fog this morning. Current temperature 10.4 degree Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/VaL885aryo
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2021
Delhi: The national capital remains engulfed in a layer of dense fog this morning. Visuals from Kashmiri Gate and Majnu Ka Tilla. pic.twitter.com/4N67PZz5Fa— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021
Punjab: A blanket of dense fog envelops Ludhiana. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/Deooaq6AXF— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021
