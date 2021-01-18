शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   weather forecast live updates 18 january 2021 imd alert for cold waves rains and hailstorm in delhi ncr cold in north india weather prediction for week snow alert

दिल्ली समेत उत्तर भारत को नहीं मिल रही कोहरे और शीतलहर से निजात, सोमवार सुबह भी ठिठुरे लोग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Jan 2021 09:42 AM IST
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट की तस्वीर
दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली समेत पूरा उत्तर भारत सोमवार सुबह शीतलहर और कोहरे की चपेट में रहा। उत्तर भारत के तमाम शहरों में सोमवार सुबह घने कोहरे और शीतलहर के कारण लोग ठिठुर रहे हैं। रविवार को साफ मौसम होने के बाद भी धूप न निकलने से जिस तरह लोग परेशान रहे, उसके बाद सोमवार को लोग कोहरे और शीतलहर की दोहरी मार झेल रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन


आज सुबह 5.30 बजे दिल्ली में पालम और सफदरजंग का न्यूनतम तापमान क्रमशः 10 और 11.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से ज्यादा है लेकिन इसके बावजदू सर्दी ने लोगों को परेशान कर रखा है।


वहीं आज सुबह 5.30 बजे निम्न शहरों की दृश्यता कितनी रही ये जानें-
चंडीगढ़, बरेली और गोरखपुर- 25 मीटर
अंबाला, गंगवार, ग्वालियर, बहराइच, पटना, गया, भागलपुर, पुर्णिया, गुवाहाटी, तेजपुर, अगरतला और सिलचर- 50 मीटर
पटियाला, हिसार, आगरा और लखनऊ- 200 मीटर
दिल्ली के सफदरजंग और पालम- 500 मीटर

गोरखपुर में आज जब सुबह लोग उठे तो उन्हें घने कोहरे का सामना करना पड़ा। सुबह यहां का तापमान 10.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

रविवार को साफ मौसम के बाद सोमवार की सुबह फिर से कोहरे के साथ हुई। नीचे देखें कश्मीरी गेट और मजनू का टीला छाए कोहरे की तस्वीरें...
बात पंजाब की करें तो लुधियाना में भी आज सुबह घना कोहरा देखा गया। वहीं शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi weather today delhi weather

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विकेट लेने के बाद शार्दुल ठाकुर
Cricket News

IND vs AUS 4th Test: बारिश की वजह से जल्दी हुआ टी-ब्रेक, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पास 276 रन की बढ़त

18 जनवरी 2021

तांडव
Bollywood

‘तांडव’ को लेकर लखनऊ में निर्देशक अली अब्बास जफर सहित पांच पर केस दर्ज, पढ़ें एफआईआर की पूरी कॉपी

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
big news
India News

18 जनवरी : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

18 जनवरी 2021

फिलीपींस की लड़की - बेबी
World

एक लड़की पांच साल से पिंजरे में है कैद, मॉडल बनने का देखा था सपना

18 जनवरी 2021

सैफ अली खान और अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

'तांडव' पर सूचना मंत्रालय ने मांगा जवाब और राम मंदिर के लिए अक्षय ने दिया योगदान, पांच खबरें

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
किसान आंदोलन
India News

किसान आंदोलनः ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए ‘लक्ष्मण रेखा’, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज की सुनवाई पर नजर

18 जनवरी 2021

monica bedi
Bollywood

Monica Bedi Birthday: 46 साल की हुईं मोनिका बेदी, अंडरवर्ल्ड के साथ नाम जुड़ते ही हो गया था ऐसा हाल

18 जनवरी 2021

kisan andolan
India News

किसान आंदोलन का बदल रहा है ‘सुर’, एक नया ‘राग’ जल्द

18 जनवरी 2021

धरने पर बैठे भोलानाथ
Mirzapur

यूपी: खुद को जिंदा साबित करने के लिए धरने पर बैठे थे भूस्वामी, सीएम योगी ने लिया संज्ञान

18 जनवरी 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

यूपीः वार्ड ब्वॉय की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत, लगवाया था कोरोना वायरस का टीका

17 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X