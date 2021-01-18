दिल्ली समेत उत्तर भारत को नहीं मिल रही कोहरे और शीतलहर से निजात, सोमवार सुबह भी ठिठुरे लोग

{"_id":"600504ed24abfc7d6619716b","slug":"weather-forecast-live-updates-18-january-2021-imd-alert-for-cold-waves-rains-and-hailstorm-in-delhi-ncr-cold-in-north-india-weather-prediction-for-week-snow-alert","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u0920\u093f\u0920\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

विज्ञापन



आज सुबह 5.30 बजे दिल्ली में पालम और सफदरजंग का न्यूनतम तापमान क्रमशः 10 और 11.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से ज्यादा है लेकिन इसके बावजदू सर्दी ने लोगों को परेशान कर रखा है। दिल्ली समेत पूरा उत्तर भारत सोमवार सुबह शीतलहर और कोहरे की चपेट में रहा। उत्तर भारत के तमाम शहरों में सोमवार सुबह घने कोहरे और शीतलहर के कारण लोग ठिठुर रहे हैं। रविवार को साफ मौसम होने के बाद भी धूप न निकलने से जिस तरह लोग परेशान रहे, उसके बाद सोमवार को लोग कोहरे और शीतलहर की दोहरी मार झेल रहे हैं।आज सुबह 5.30 बजे दिल्ली में पालम और सफदरजंग का न्यूनतम तापमान क्रमशः 10 और 11.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से ज्यादा है लेकिन इसके बावजदू सर्दी ने लोगों को परेशान कर रखा है।

Delhi: At 5:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung recorded 10℃ and 11.2℃ temperatures respectively, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD)





वहीं आज सुबह 5.30 बजे निम्न शहरों की दृश्यता कितनी रही ये जानें-

चंडीगढ़, बरेली और गोरखपुर- 25 मीटर

अंबाला, गंगवार, ग्वालियर, बहराइच, पटना, गया, भागलपुर, पुर्णिया, गुवाहाटी, तेजपुर, अगरतला और सिलचर- 50 मीटर

पटियाला, हिसार, आगरा और लखनऊ- 200 मीटर

दिल्ली के सफदरजंग और पालम- 500 मीटर

Visibility at 5:30 am today (in meter): Chandigarh, Bareilly & Gorakhpur-25; Amritsar, Ambala, Ganganagar, Gwalior, Baharaich, Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Guwahati, Tezpur, Agartala & Silchar - 50; Patiala, Hisar, Agra & Lucknow - 200 each. Delhi-Safdarjung & Palam- 500: IMD https://t.co/8ohGcsv2xa



गोरखपुर में आज जब सुबह लोग उठे तो उन्हें घने कोहरे का सामना करना पड़ा। सुबह यहां का तापमान 10.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

Gorakhpur: The city wakes up to dense fog this morning. Current temperature 10.4 degree Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/VaL885aryo

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2021