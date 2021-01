सिंघु बॉर्डर: दो पुलिस अधिकारियों पर तलवार से किया गया हमला, हिरासत में आरोपी

Delhi: Alipur SHO has been injured after a scuffle broke out at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against farm laws.

#WATCH: Delhi Police baton charges and uses tear gas shells to control the situation at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws



A group of people claiming to be locals were also protesting at the site demanding that the area be vacated. pic.twitter.com/mF62LNB87j