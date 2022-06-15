दिल्ली: एचडीएफसी बैंक के एटीएम से लूटे कैश, बदमाशों को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच

दिल्ली के साउथ कैंपस पुलिस स्टेशन में सोमवार देर रात 3:30 बजे एक पीसीआर कॉल आई जिसके माध्यम से शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि सत्य निकेतन के पास वाले एटीएम मशीन को कुछ लोग काटने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। इस दौरान एटीएम में आग लग गई। इसके कुछ देर बाद पता चला कि एचडीएफसी बैंक के एटीएम की कैश यूनिट को गैस कटर का इस्तेमाल करके लूट लिया गया है।
Delhi | A PCR call was received in PS South Campus at 3:30am that some persons were trying to cut the ATM machine near Satya Niketan and the ATM had caught fire. Later it was revealed that a CASH unit inside the HDFC Bank ATM has been robbed using a gas cutter: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.