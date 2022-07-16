Sidhu Moosewala: अब तक मास्टरमाइंड समेत ये आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस ने दी जानकारी

दिल्ली के स्पेशल पुलिस कमिश्नर एचजीएस ढलीवाल ने शनिवार को पंजाबी गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला हत्याकांड की ताजा जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस हत्याकांड के मास्टरमाइंड को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। इसके अलावा छह में से तीन शूटरों को भी पकड़ लिया गया है।

#WATCH | "The mastermind was caught... Of 6 shooters, 3 have been nabbed. 2 who handled main logistics, of whom one main accused has been caught. Another, who recced the area has too been nabbed," HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP Delhi speaks with ANI on Sidhu Moosewala murder case pic.twitter.com/T226AW86MH