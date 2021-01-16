शहर चुनें
Manish Kumar of Delhi who receives first dose of corona vaccine shares his experience

कोरोना के खिलाफ अभियान: वैक्सीन की पहली खुराक लेने वाले मनीष बोले- नहीं हो रही है कोई दिक्कत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 16 Jan 2021 06:17 PM IST
वैक्सीन लगवाता शख्स
1 of 6
वैक्सीन लगवाता शख्स - फोटो : पीटीआई
दिल्ली में कोरोना का टीका लगवाने वाले पहले शख्स और एम्स में कार्यरत 34 साल के मशीन ऑपरेटर मनीष कुमार ने कहा कि उन्होंने खुद अस्पताल के अधिकारियों से पहला टीका लगवाने को कहा क्योंकि इस काम के लिए चुने गए उसके साथियों को टीका लगवाने में डर लग रहा था।
city & states delhi corona vaccine

वैक्सीन लगवाता शख्स
वैक्सीन लगवाता शख्स - फोटो : पीटीआई
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी - फोटो : PTI
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी - फोटो : PTI
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी - फोटो : PTI
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी - फोटो : PTI
