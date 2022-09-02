जर्मनी में पायलटों की हड़ताल: लुफ्थांसा एयरलाइंस की 800 फ्लाइट्स कैंसिल, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर भारी भीड़

Delhi | Passengers at IGI airport wait for hours for alternative flights as Germany's Lufthansa airlines cancel 800 flights amid a strike by their pilots pic.twitter.com/r19X8AjNda— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
उड़ानें निरस्त होने पर दिल्ली में हंगामा
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट के डीसीपी ने बताया कि बीती रात करीब 12 बजे 150 से ज्यादा लोगों की भीड़ एयरपोर्ट के डिपार्चर गेट नं. 1 व टर्मिनल नंबर 3 के सामने जमा हो गई। ये लोग लुफ्थांसा की फ्रेंकफर्ट व म्युनिख की उड़ानें निरस्त होने के कारण यात्रियों का पैसा रिफंड करने या वैकल्पिक उड़ान की मांग कर रहे थे।
Delhi | Crowd of approx 150 people gathered on main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am, demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives as 2 Lufthansa flights bound to Frankfurt & Munich were cancelled: DCP, IGI Airport https://t.co/V2PQBWBErD— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
