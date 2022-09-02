जर्मनी में पायलटों की हड़ताल: लुफ्थांसा एयरलाइंस की 800 फ्लाइट्स कैंसिल, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर भारी भीड़

Delhi | Passengers at IGI airport wait for hours for alternative flights as Germany's Lufthansa airlines cancel 800 flights amid a strike by their pilots pic.twitter.com/r19X8AjNda

जर्मनी मे पायलटों की हड़ताल के चलते दिल्ली में आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर यात्रियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। एयरपोर्ट पर यात्रियों की भीड़ लगी हुई है।बता दें कि जर्मनी की पायलट यूनियन ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर आज हड़ताल का एलान किया है। बताया जा रह रहा है कि पायलटों की हड़ताल के चलते लुफ्थांसा एयर लाइन की 800 उड़ानें रद्द कर दी गई हैं। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इतनी बड़ी संख्या में उड़ानों के रद्द होने के कारण करीब 1.30 लाख यात्रियों पर असर पड़ सकता है।

उड़ानें निरस्त होने पर दिल्ली में हंगामा

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट के डीसीपी ने बताया कि बीती रात करीब 12 बजे 150 से ज्यादा लोगों की भीड़ एयरपोर्ट के डिपार्चर गेट नं. 1 व टर्मिनल नंबर 3 के सामने जमा हो गई। ये लोग लुफ्थांसा की फ्रेंकफर्ट व म्युनिख की उड़ानें निरस्त होने के कारण यात्रियों का पैसा रिफंड करने या वैकल्पिक उड़ान की मांग कर रहे थे।

Delhi | Crowd of approx 150 people gathered on main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am, demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives as 2 Lufthansa flights bound to Frankfurt & Munich were cancelled: DCP, IGI Airport https://t.co/V2PQBWBErD