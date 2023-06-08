Delhi: IP यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस का सीएम केजरीवाल ने किया उद्घाटन, मचा हुड़दंग; लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पूर्वी दिल्ली में सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल और उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने एक साथ मिलकर गुरु गोविंद सिंह इंद्रप्रस्थ यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस का उद्घाटन किया है। द्वारका के बाद ये दूसरा दिल्ली में कैंपस है। उद्घाटन के बाद समारोह में मौजूद कुछ लोगों ने हुड़दंग मचाया और मोदी मोदी के नारे भी लगाए। सीएम केजरीवाल अपने संबोधन के दौरान रुक गए और अपील करते हुए कहा कि बाद में नारे लगा लेना।
BJP कार्यकर्ताओं ने GGSIPU के उद्घाटन में मचाया हुड़दंग‼️— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 8, 2023
CM @ArvindKejriwal ने नारे लगाने वालों को दिया शानदार जवाब-
"अगर ऐसे नारे लगाने से शिक्षा व्यवस्था अच्छी हो जाती तो 70 साल में हो गई होती" pic.twitter.com/yGyVlxzKhi
#WATCH | Delhi: At the new campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, CM Arvind Kejriwal says "With folded hands, I request you to please listen to me for 5 minutes", as BJP and AAP supporters indulge in verbal altercation and chant slogans for their respective… pic.twitter.com/USoRIQtAIB— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023
