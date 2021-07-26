बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
directions to build separate toilets for transgenders High Court issues notice to Centre Delhi Government civic bodies 

दिल्ली: ट्रांसजेंडर के लिए अलग शौचालय बनाने का निर्देश, हाईकोर्ट ने जारी किया नोटिस 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार Updated Mon, 26 Jul 2021 02:00 PM IST

सार

याचिकाकर्ता ने हाईकोर्ट से ट्रांसजेंडर के लिए अलग शौचालय बनाने के लिए आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश देने की मांग की है।
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने एक जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए केंद्र, दिल्ली सरकार, नगर निकायों और अन्य को नोटिस जारी किया है। 
याचिकाकर्ता ने हाईकोर्ट से ट्रांसजेंडर के लिए अलग शौचालय बनाने के लिए आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश देने की मांग की है। इसके बाद उच्च न्यायालय ने नोटिस जारी कर ट्रांसजेंडर के लिए अलग शौचालय बनाने का निर्देश दिया है। 

city & states delhi high court civic body transgender
