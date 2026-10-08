In connection with a symbolic rally by women students of Zakir Hussain Delhi College, traffic movement is likely to be affected on JLN Marg, Minto Road and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg from 1330 Hrs to 1530 Hrs. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretches, use alternate routes wherever possible, plan their journey in advance and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Please cooperate for smooth and safe traffic movement. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates