दिल्ली पुलिस की ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी: किशन घाट रोड पर धरना, जेएलएन मार्ग समेत कई रास्तों पर यातायात प्रभावित
दिल्ली के किशन घाट रोड पर प्रस्तावित धरने और जाकिर हुसैन दिल्ली कॉलेज की छात्राओं की प्रतीकात्मक रैली के चलते कई प्रमुख मार्गों पर यातायात प्रभावित होने की संभावना है। दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लोगों से प्रभावित मार्गों से बचने और वैकल्पिक रास्तों का इस्तेमाल करने की अपील की है।
विस्तार
🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY | 08.10.2026 📍 Rajghat–Kishan Ghat Road ⏰ 01:00 PM–04:00 PM In view of a proposed dharna at Kishan Ghat Road, traffic congestion is likely on Rajghat–Kishan Ghat Road and adjoining stretches. ⚠️ Commuters are advised to: • Avoid the affected stretch and plan their journey in advance. * Use alternate routes via JLN Marg–Minto Road–Ajmeri Gate as per traffic conditions. * Follow the directions of Traffic Police personnel. * Prefer public transport to help reduce congestion. * Park only at designated parking spaces. 📞 For any suspicious/unusual object or person, immediately inform Police at 112. Delhi Traffic Police — Your Safety, Our Priority. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAdvisory #DelhiTraffic #PublicSafety— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 8, 2026
छात्राओं की प्रतीकात्मक रैली से इन मार्गों पर भी असर
जाकिर हुसैन दिल्ली कॉलेज की महिला छात्रों की प्रस्तावित प्रतीकात्मक रैली के कारण जेएलएन मार्ग, मिंटो रोड और महाराजा रणजीत सिंह मार्ग पर भी दोपहर 1:30 बजे से 3:30 बजे तक यातायात प्रभावित होने की संभावना है।
ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने वाहन चालकों से प्रभावित मार्गों से बचने और यात्रा से पहले अपने मार्ग की योजना बनाने की अपील की है। लोगों को यातायात की स्थिति के अनुसार जेएलएन मार्ग-मिंटो रोड-अजमेरी गेट के रास्ते वैकल्पिक मार्ग अपनाने की सलाह दी गई है।
In connection with a symbolic rally by women students of Zakir Hussain Delhi College, traffic movement is likely to be affected on JLN Marg, Minto Road and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg from 1330 Hrs to 1530 Hrs. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretches, use alternate routes wherever possible, plan their journey in advance and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Please cooperate for smooth and safe traffic movement. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 8, 2026
पुलिस ने वाहन चालकों से मौके पर तैनात यातायात पुलिसकर्मियों के निर्देशों का पालन करने, डायवर्जन संकेतों का अनुसरण करने और केवल निर्धारित स्थानों पर ही वाहन पार्क करने को कहा है। यातायात का दबाव कम करने के लिए लोगों से सार्वजनिक परिवहन का इस्तेमाल करने की भी अपील की गई है।
दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लोगों से यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारु बनाए रखने में सहयोग करने और धैर्य रखने को कहा है। किसी संदिग्ध वस्तु या व्यक्ति की जानकारी मिलने पर तत्काल पुलिस हेल्पलाइन नंबर 112 पर सूचना देने की अपील की गई है।