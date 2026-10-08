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Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi Traffic Advisory: Sit-in protest on Kishan Ghat Road

दिल्ली पुलिस की ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी: किशन घाट रोड पर धरना, जेएलएन मार्ग समेत कई रास्तों पर यातायात प्रभावित

Thu, 08 Oct 2026 12:23 PM IST
किशन चौबे अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, दिल्ली
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, दिल्ली Published by: किशन चौबे Updated Thu, 08 Oct 2026 12:23 PM IST
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दिल्ली के किशन घाट रोड पर प्रस्तावित धरने और जाकिर हुसैन दिल्ली कॉलेज की छात्राओं की प्रतीकात्मक रैली के चलते कई प्रमुख मार्गों पर यातायात प्रभावित होने की संभावना है। दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लोगों से प्रभावित मार्गों से बचने और वैकल्पिक रास्तों का इस्तेमाल करने की अपील की है।
 

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Delhi Traffic Advisory: Sit-in protest on Kishan Ghat Road
Delhi Traffic Police - फोटो : Adobe Stock

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किशन घाट रोड पर प्रस्तावित धरने के चलते गुरुवार को राजघाट-किशन घाट रोड और आसपास के मार्गों पर यातायात प्रभावित होने की संभावना है। दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अनुसार, दोपहर एक बजे से शाम चार बजे तक इस मार्ग पर यातायात का दबाव बढ़ सकता है।
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छात्राओं की प्रतीकात्मक रैली से इन मार्गों पर भी असर
जाकिर हुसैन दिल्ली कॉलेज की महिला छात्रों की प्रस्तावित प्रतीकात्मक रैली के कारण जेएलएन मार्ग, मिंटो रोड और महाराजा रणजीत सिंह मार्ग पर भी दोपहर 1:30 बजे से 3:30 बजे तक यातायात प्रभावित होने की संभावना है।
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ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने वाहन चालकों से प्रभावित मार्गों से बचने और यात्रा से पहले अपने मार्ग की योजना बनाने की अपील की है। लोगों को यातायात की स्थिति के अनुसार जेएलएन मार्ग-मिंटो रोड-अजमेरी गेट के रास्ते वैकल्पिक मार्ग अपनाने की सलाह दी गई है। 
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पुलिस ने वाहन चालकों से मौके पर तैनात यातायात पुलिसकर्मियों के निर्देशों का पालन करने, डायवर्जन संकेतों का अनुसरण करने और केवल निर्धारित स्थानों पर ही वाहन पार्क करने को कहा है। यातायात का दबाव कम करने के लिए लोगों से सार्वजनिक परिवहन का इस्तेमाल करने की भी अपील की गई है।

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लोगों से यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारु बनाए रखने में सहयोग करने और धैर्य रखने को कहा है। किसी संदिग्ध वस्तु या व्यक्ति की जानकारी मिलने पर तत्काल पुलिस हेल्पलाइन नंबर 112 पर सूचना देने की अपील की गई है।
 
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