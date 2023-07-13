Delhi: छत्तीसगढ़ में कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन मामले में कोर्ट ने सभी आरोपियों को माना दोषी, 18 को सजा पर फैसला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने छत्तीसगढ़ में कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन में अनियमितता मामले में सभी आरोपियों को दोषी माना है। इन सभी की सजा पर 18 जुलाई को फैसला आएगा। इस मामले में पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद विजय जे दर्डा, उनके बेटे देवेंद्र दर्डा, पूर्व कोयला सचिव एच सी गुप्ता, दो वरिष्ठ लोक सेवक के एस क्रोफा और के सी सामरिया, जेएलडी यवतमाल एनर्जी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और इसके निदेशक मनोज कुमार जयसवाल आदि शामिल हैं। कोर्ट ने उन्हें आईपीसी की धारा 120बी, 420 और भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम की अन्य धाराओं के तहत दोषी ठहराया।
Delhi | Special Court convicts all accused in cases relating to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh. Arguements on the quantum of punishment to be held on July 18.
The case involves former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, ex-Coal…— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
