Delhi : दिल्ली सरकार ने कई सेवाओं पर तत्काल प्रभाव से रोक लगाई, कहा- एलजी की मंजूरी जरूरी

दिल्ली सरकार के सेवा विभाग ने सभी विभागों को सभी अध्येताओं, एसोसिएट फेलो, सलाहकारों, उप सलाहकारों, विशेषज्ञों, वरिष्ठ अनुसंधान अधिकारियों और परामर्शदाताओं की सेवाएं तुरंत रोकने का आदेश दिया है। आदेश में कहा गया है कि उपराज्यपाल की मंजूरी के बिना कोई सेवा जारी नहीं रहेगी।

Services Department of Delhi Govt orders all departments to immediately stop engagements of all the Fellows/ Associate Fellows/ Advisors/ Dy. Advisors/ Specialists/ Senior Research Officers/ Consultants, without the approval of the Lieutenant Governor. pic.twitter.com/MMpBrcWAbP