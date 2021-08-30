दिल्ली: राजधानी में अब नियंत्रण में कोरोना, छह महीने में 6800 आईसीयू बेड की व्यवस्था करने का लक्ष्य

The COVID19 situation is under control in Delhi. The positivity rate in the national capital is 0.4%. The government has decided to establish more than 6,800 ICU beds in seven hospitals within 6 months: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/uMO62CiLTQ— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021
