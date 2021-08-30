बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   corona situation is under control in Delhi says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

दिल्ली: राजधानी में अब नियंत्रण में कोरोना, छह महीने में 6800 आईसीयू बेड की व्यवस्था करने का लक्ष्य

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Mon, 30 Aug 2021 12:47 PM IST

सार

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने सोमवार को कहा कि दिल्ली में कोरोना की स्थिति अब नियंत्रण में है। पॉजिटिविटी रेट घटकर 0.4 प्रतिशत पहुंच गई है। 
विज्ञापन
सत्येंद्र जैन
सत्येंद्र जैन - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

दिल्ली में एक वक्त हाहाकार मचाने वाला कोरोना संक्रमण अब काबू में आता नजर आ रहा है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने सोमवार को कहा कि दिल्ली में कोरोना की स्थिति अब नियंत्रण में है। पॉजिटिविटी रेट घटकर 0.4 प्रतिशत पहुंच गई है। 
विज्ञापन


इसके बावजूद सरकार ने संभावित खतरों को देखते हु्ए अगले छह महीनों में राजधानी के सात अस्पतालों में 6800 आईसीयू बेड की व्यवस्था करने का फैसला लिया है। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
Cricket News

IPL 2021: आरसीबी को बड़ा झटका, दूसरे चरण में नहीं खेलेगा यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी, टी-20 विश्व कप खेलने पर भी संशय

30 अगस्त 2021

धारचूला में अतिवृष्टि से तबाही
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: धारचूला में अतिवृष्टि से सात मकान जमींदोज, सात लोग मलबे में दबे, दो बच्चों के शव बरामद

30 अगस्त 2021

स्टुअर्ट बिन्नी
Cricket News

संन्यास: महज चार रन देकर इस भारतीय गेंदबाज ने झटके थे छह विकेट, अब क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा

30 अगस्त 2021

लहसुन के साइड इफेक्ट
Health & Fitness

सावधान: लहसुन का अधिक सेवन पहुंचा सकता है सेहत को नुकसान, भूलकर भी न करें ये गलती

30 अगस्त 2021

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक 2021
Other Sports

Tokyo Paralympics: अवनि ने रचा इतिहास, शूटिंग में जीता गोल्ड, योगेश और देवेंद्र के हाथ लगी चांदी, सुंदर गुर्जर ने जीता कांस्य

30 अगस्त 2021

अवनि लेखरा
Other Sports

ऐतिहासिक: गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बनीं अवनि, वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी भी की

30 अगस्त 2021

अफगानिस्तान में अमेरिकी जवान (फाइल फोटो)
World

अफगानिस्तान में हाहाकार: आईएस पर अमेरिकी ड्रोन हमले में मारे गए कई बच्चे, रिपोर्ट में दावा 

30 अगस्त 2021

अफगानिस्तान संकट
World

अमेरिका सहित 100 देशों का संयुक्त बयान: अफगानिस्तान में निकासी अभियान रहेगा जारी, तालिबान पर है भरोसा

30 अगस्त 2021

मेघालय के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
India News

किसानों पर लाठीचार्ज: सत्यपाल मलिक का सीएम खट्टर पर तीखा हमला, कहा- किसानों को पिटवा रहे

30 अगस्त 2021

मैरिस रोड स्थित राज पैलेस में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कल्याण सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि देते एएमयू कुलपति प्
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ : दो सीएम और एक राज्यपाल का आना तय, पांच जोन में बांटे सुरक्षा इंतजाम

30 अगस्त 2021

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited