Delhi : डिफेंस कॉलोनी में कार चालक ने स्कूटर सवार को मारी टक्कर, घायल को कराया गया एम्स में भर्ती

लाला लाजपत राय मार्ग स्थित डिफेंस कॉलोनी पेट्रोल पंप के पास एक कार चालक ने स्कूटर सवार को टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में स्कूटर सवार घायल हो गया और उसे एम्स के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया। उसे सिर पर चोट आई है। कार चालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पुलिस कार्रवाई में जुटी है।

Delhi | A car driver hit a scooter rider near Defence Colony Petrol Pump at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Scooter rider was injured and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre with a head injury. The car driver has been held. Further action will be taken