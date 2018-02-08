अपना शहर चुनें

जीबी पंत अस्पताल में नहीं मिला इलाज, चौथी मंजिल से कूद गया युवक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 08:29 AM IST
young man committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a house
फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली के जीबी पंत अस्पताल में इलाज न मिलने से हताश एक युवक ने सीलमपुर स्थित अपने रिश्तेदार के घर की चौथी मंजिल से कूदकर जान दे दी। मृतक की शिनाख्त गांव गुनाहट्टू (बरेली) निवासी अजय कुमार (18) के रूप में हुई है। 

अजय को दिल की बीमारी थी। उसका ऑपरेशन होना था। पिछले 13 दिन से लगातार अस्पताल के चक्कर लगा रहा था। सीलमपुर थाना पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, मूलरूप से बरेली के रहने वाले अजय कुमार को दिल की बीमारी थी। इलाज के लिए वह कुछ दिन पहले बड़े भाई विक्की के साथ दिल्ली आया था। परिजनों का आरोप है कि दिल्ली आने पर अजय ने जीबी पंत अस्पताल में दिखाया। 
