गाजियाबादः लोनी में बच्चा चोर समझकर भीड़ ने महिला को पीटा

Ghaziabad: Woman thrashed by mob in Loni area on suspicion of her being child-lifter;police say,"she went there with her grandson for shopping when ppl attacked her.Strict action will be taken against those who circulated a video of her on social media calling her a child-lifter" pic.twitter.com/EnYCZROo6Z— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
ग्राहकों को उधार सामान देना दुकानदारों के लिए घाटे का सौदा साबित हो रहा है।
28 अगस्त 2019