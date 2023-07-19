Delhi: महिला पायलट और उसके पति को भीड़ ने पीटा, नाबालिग लड़की को नौकरानी बनाकर प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप

दिल्ली के द्वारका में में एक महिला पायलट और उसके पति की पिटाई का मामला सामने आया है। जिसका वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि कुछ लोग महिला पायलट और उसके पति की बेरहमी से पिटाई कर रहे हैं। उनपर अपने घर पर घरेलू सहायिका के तौर पर काम करने वाली बच्ची के साथ बुरी तरह से पिटाई करने का आरोप है।

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.



The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z